Probes, cases against Trump should be an inflection point for GOP

Re “Trump may face another indictment: Is warned in connection with Justice probe of his attempts to retain power” (Page A1, July 19): As a Republican, I believe the investigation into former president Donald Trump’s conduct leading up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol should be an inflection point for my party. Trump’s inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol and his refusal to disavow chants to hang his unfailingly loyal vice president disqualify him from ever again stepping foot in the White House. What is worse is that, given plenty of opportunities to denounce the violence and extremism present on that day, Trump instead has suggested pardoning rioters and has praised their actions.

What happened on Jan. 6 must be unequivocally rebuked by all Republican leaders. That rebuke must also reject Trump’s bid to return to the White House, where he has promised only to become more autocratic should he win. He has repeatedly made his choice to defend the insurrection and the horrors that transpired at the Capitol. As Republicans, it is time to make ours and reject the former president’s campaign for the most sacred office in our nation.