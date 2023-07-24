Left grappling with the aftermath of a homicide

The discussion in the Newton case, in which Richard Hanson has been arrested in the fatal beating of his wife, should not be about whether or not Nancy Hanson was cheating or any other accusations by the man charged with killing her. It should be about the elements of coercive control that led to such a tragic outcome.

To build on Carmen Aliber’s July 21 letter ( “Another case of domestic violence. Lawmakers must bolster protections.” ) and the July 21 Metro article “Slain Newton mother of three remembered by friends, former teachers,” it’s important that journalists, politicians, law enforcement, and the wider community recognize that allegations of cheating are common in domestic abuse cases where there is evidence of coercive control. Domestic abusers may not even necessarily believe their partner was cheating; rather, it’s just a way to control, turn the tables, and justify abuse.

If we’re going to put a dent in the epidemic of domestic violence, we need to start looking at it for what it is. When a man kills his wife amid signs of chronic abuse, the “because” isn’t anything that she did or didn’t do but rather what he did.

Maureen Milliken

Belgrade Lakes, Maine





Situations are complex, but restraining orders are key tools on a path to safety

Re “A marriage of travails ends with brutal death” (Page A1, July 18): I want to thank the Globe for its ongoing attention to domestic violence over the years. We all have a role in ending domestic violence.

While it is true that there can be risks associated with filing a restraining order, I want to make it clear that they are an important tool on a survivor’s path to safety. Whether or not they are used is up to the survivor. The message here is that survivors don’t have to go through this alone.

Domestic violence situations are so complex that there are no easy answers. REACH Beyond Domestic Violence and its partner providers have helped thousands of survivors navigate the court system successfully, but each case is unique. There can be issues with language, misinformation, lack of trust in the system, special needs, children, finances, not to mention extreme fear and stress. The survivor’s wishes and circumstances are respected first.

The 24/7 REACH hotline is 800-899-4000. When people reach out to us, we’ll help them develop a safety plan and understand their options, and we’ll support their decisions.

Amarely Gutiérrez Oliver

Executive director

Reach Beyond Domestic Violence

Waltham





For those devoted to this work, orders are more than a ‘piece of paper’

Yvonne Abraham has written a compelling column (“A story that must end,” Metro, July 20). Abraham is spot-on with her concluding line that Richard Hanson “was married to his wife, but he didn’t own her.”

However, I must take issue with her statements that in this case the restraining order Nancy Hanson had filed was just a “piece of paper” and did not work. The order may not have been effective here, but those of us who do this work day in and day out have fought hard to give restraining orders substance. Judges, lawyers, clerks, and police have been trained in their use.

Restraining orders are often the first line of defense for a victim, and in many cases they do work. And in many cases we have to convince victims of their potential effectiveness.

Let’s not diminish their value by cavalierly dismissing their value. Remember that a violation of a restraining order is a criminal offense.

Advertisement

Susan K. Howards

Brookline

The writer is a criminal defense attorney whose focus is domestic violence.