With the NAACP convention, Boston looks to repair its reputation

When slavery was law, the abolitionist movement thrived here, where Frederick Douglass was a frequent visitor and speaker. But more than 100 years later, white adults tormented Black schoolchildren during the court-ordered school busing, an image still branded into the national consciousness nearly 50 years later.

It was here in the 1950s that two young graduate students, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott , found love and a shared vision that would change the world. But what Bill Russell , the legendary Boston Celtic and civil rights activist, found was so much hate that he called the city “a flea market of racism” with “all varieties, old and new, and in their most virulent form.”

Perhaps more than any other American city, Boston has been defined by its racism. Long before Michael Che on “Saturday Night Live” in 2017 called Boston “the most racist city” he’d ever visited, the city already had a serious image problem with Black people.

That’s why all eyes will be on Boston this week when the city hosts its first NAACP National Convention in decades. There will be speakers ranging from Vice President Kamala Harris to rapper Meek Mill, and discussions about detrimental recent rulings by the conservative-led Supreme Court on such issues as affirmative action and student loans, and the state of Black America.

But the convention, which runs July 26 through Aug. 1, will also serve as an important litmus test on being Black in Boston and how that experience will shape the stories that delegates will share about their time here when they return home.

“I do believe this convention has the opportunity for us to reintroduce ourselves — not as a society that is perfect or that has gotten it right because the data tell us that we haven’t,” Tanisha Sullivan, Boston’s NAACP president, told me. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we can reintroduce ourselves as a society and community that is open to and aspiring to do better in this space.”

When Boston last hosted the NAACP convention, the city had barely moved beyond the worst upheavals of the school busing era. It was 1982, and delegates were understandably apprehensive about being in a place that took out its racist animosities on Black school kids.

According to a 1982 Globe story, nerves seemed especially frayed during a tour of Charlestown, which had been the site of violent racist incidents a few years earlier. Buses carrying Black delegates didn’t travel alone — there was a police escort with four unmarked cars carrying 10 plainclothes police officers.

The event went smoothly. But that so many extraordinary measures were taken to ensure the delegates’ safety — including little advance publicity of the tour to deter “outsiders” from coming into the neighborhood to “act up” — did little to alter impressions of Boston as hostile toward Black people.

“One of the benefits of the NAACP is that we’re intergenerational. We have folks who were here in ’82 and some people who were here for the convention before then,” Sullivan said. “And I will tell you that one of the reasons it’s taken 40 years for us to come back (to Boston) is folks haven’t forgotten about that experience. Whether it’s the Charlestown story with the buses or the mice running loose in a convention hall, people are still here today in the NAACP who remember that experience.”

Compounding that experience is this city’s troubled history. The Red Sox was the last team to put a Black player — Elijah “Pumpsie” Green — in its lineup, 12 years after Jackie Robinson integrated Major League Baseball in 1947. Charles Stuart, a white man, arranged the murder of his pregnant wife, Carol, then he concocted a phony story about being carjacked by a Black man in Mission Hill. That was a lie many, including the city’s white leadership and media, were all too willing to believe.

In 2017, Adam Jones, then a Baltimore Orioles outfielder, was inundated with racist taunts during a game at Fenway Park. And at this year’s Boston Marathon, members of racially diverse running groups were surrounded by police as they cheered on their fellow runners. That this happened at Heartbreak Hill in Newton, not Boston, didn’t stop the story from making international headlines about Boston being up to its old racist tricks again.

And then there are the city’s racial health and wealth gaps that are so outrageous, people often believe they must be misprints.

“We all understand that [several days] is not going to do it. For some people there’s a perception that that will be the case and I think we’ve got to live in reality — it’s not,” Sullivan said. “My goal and my hope, truly, is that delegates from across the country, Black people, leave Boston on Aug. 2 saying to their neighbors, to their communities, ‘We were in Boston and, it’s not perfect, but it’s not what we thought it was going to be.’ It’s my hope that people will leave this convention and they will say, ‘There’s some things happening in Boston that we’d like to partner with community-based organizations on. That’s the type of outcome that will help from a delegate standpoint for me to say, ‘We’re on the right path.’”

A good convention matters. But Boston needs to exude promise and reconciliation for Black people that can be sustained beyond this important event. It can’t be tantamount to a situation where all the mess is simply shoved into a locked room when company comes over. Boston needs to shine, but it also can’t hide behind a curated veneer of change.

“If we get to Aug. 15,” Sullivan said, “and our elected officials, policy makers, business leaders are not ready to have a reconvening to talk about ‘This is what we heard, this is what we learned, and now this what we want to do going forward,’ then I would have a question mark on whether we’ve had an impact.”

For the well-being of Boston’s Black population — as well as the city’s — this crucial moment dictates that we can’t afford to wait another 40 years for that impact.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.