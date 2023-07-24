Alexandra Popp back on the mark, powers Germany to rout of Morocco

Popp scored her 63rd and 64th international goals, moving to third on Germany’s all-time list. The Wolfsburg forward quickly made her mark on the tournament after missing out on the final of the 2022 European Championship against England because of injury.

The margin of victory is the largest of the tournament so far as the two-time champions dominated throughout against Morocco, the first Arab and North African country to qualify for the tournament

Alexandra Popp scored twice in the first half and Germany added four more in the second in a 6-0 rout of a Morocco team on its debut at the Women’s World Cup on Monday in Melbourne, Australia.

The second half featured two Morocco own-goals sandwiched between goals from Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller.

“I haven’t set myself a goal on how many goals I’ll score,” Popp said afterward. “I want to reach the finals and to win the finals. Apart from that, I’m just happy. I hadn’t scored really well before (in the World Cup), but these two goals were a boost.”

Germany will travel to Sydney for its next game against Colombia, which advanced to the round of 16 in its last World Cup appearance. Morocco will play South Korea at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium. Both games are scheduled for Sunday.

Borges boosts Brazil

Ary Borges scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying Cup start by beating Panama 4-0 in Adelaide, Australia.

An early contender for goal of the tournament has to be Bia Zaneratto finishing off a move full of Brazilian flair. And Borges, playing at her first World Cup, was right at the heart of it with a back-heeled assist following a brilliant team move.

Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F and Borges was the star at Hindmarsh Stadium. She struck twice in the first half and completed her trickin the 70th minute.

Panama, making its debut at the tournament, could do little to keep the 2007 runners-up at bay, with Borges ruthless in front of goal.

She headed her team in front in 19th from close range and got her second in the 39th when turning in the rebound after her first effort was saved by Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.

Zaneratto added the third three minutes into the second half when Brazil put together a sweeping passing move. Borges then went on to complete her hat trick with another header.

Brazil legend Marta went on in the second half to mark her sixth World Cup. The 37-year-old forward is the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.

Brazil plays France in Brisbane on Saturday when a win would see it qualify from Group F. Panama plays Jamaica in Perth on the same day.

Girelli makes Italian history

Cristiana Girelli became the first Italian to score in two Women’s World Cups with her goal in the 87th minute in a 1-0 win against Argentina in Auckland, New Zealand.

“There’s nothing special, it’s just that I did my duty,” Girelli said. “I did my best. I was really willing to help my teammates.”

Italy put the ball in the back of the net twice in the opening half but both times were offside, before Girelli’s breakthrough header. Girelli came into the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute.

The Italians have never dropped an opening match at the World Cup. But this time they faced tenacious Argentina, eager for its first-ever win in the tournament.

“We will try to leave this game behind us, learn from what happened, and continue reinforcing the positive. Now we need to clear our minds, look at what comes next and take on the group,” Argentina forward Estefania Banini said.

Arianna Caruso, who plays professionally for Juventus, appeared to score from distance in the 15th minute but Italy was quickly ruled offside. Italy was offside again on Valentina Giacinti’s attempted goal late in the half.

Italy goalkeeper Lara Esponda held Argentina at bay on a dangerous free kick in the 73rd.

Sweden defeated South Africa 2-1 on Sunday to kick off Group G play at the tournament, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. Sweden now sits atop the group with a pair of goals compared to Italy’s one.

Group G plays all of its matches in New Zealand. Argentina next faces South Africa on Friday in Dunedin, while Italy plays Sweden in Wellington on Saturday.

Columbian phenom Caidedo a true survivor

At 15, Linda Caicedo received a crushing diagnosis. She had ovarian cancer. She already had made her debut for Colombian professional team América de Cali and the Colombian senior women’s national team.

With this news, though, her soccer career seemed over.

“I remember I was going into surgery one day and I was feeling really bad,” Caicedo said, “because I thought that I was not going to be able to play top-level football again.”

The Colombian women’s team head coach, Nelson Abadía, provided words of encouragement over the phone.

“He said, ‘No, just relax,’” Caicedo recalled. “‘You’re going to come back.’”

Today, Caicedo is one of the best young players in the world.

The 18-year-old star forward, who now plays professionally for Real Madrid, is expected to make her Women’s World Cup debut in Colombia’s opener against South Korea on Tuesday at the Sydney Football Stadium.

To those battling cancer, Caicedo has a message: “I am an example that you can get out of that and overcome this.”

Tuesday’s match also could mark the World Cup debut of 16-year-old South Korea forward Casey Phair. Born to a Korean mother and American father and raised in the U.S., Phair is not expected to start. Should she play, she would become the youngest player ever to play in a World Cup, men’s or women’s.

Record ticket sales

A New Zealand family of five purchased the tickets that took the sales total to 1.5 million for the Women’s World Cup on Monday. FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, said the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is on track to be the best attended in the competition’s history. It added the sales target was surpassed within the first five days of the month-long tournament.