Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

Relievers Nick Anderson (right shoulder strain), Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), and Jesse Chavez (bruised left shin) are all on the 60-day injured list. Lefty A.J. Minter is also out with shoulder inflammation, though he is set to begin a minor-league rehab stint Tuesday and could rejoin the team by next week’s trade deadline.

The Braves have baseball’s best record (64-34) and a big lead in the NL East, but they have been hit hard by injuries — especially on their pitching staff.

The NL-leading Atlanta Braves added a pair of relievers to their injury plagued bullpen Monday, acquiring righthander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said on a conference call with reporters. “You just don’t know what needs you’re gonna have, what injuries you’re gonna have. You can’t take anything for granted at any time.”

The Braves gave up pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to land the 32-year-old Johnson, who began the season as the Rockies closer. He has 13 saves but was removed from that role in early June while saddled with a 7.50 ERA through 24 innings.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber is transferred to the 60-day IL in a procedural move

Guardians ace Shane Bieber, who has not pitched since July 9 because of right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a procedural move.

Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating in Cleveland, but is not on track to return until mid-September.

“Shane is actually self-reporting that he’s doing great, which we love hearing,” Francona said. “But when you do the math, it’s going to be another six days until he throws, then three weeks after that until he gets back on the mound. That’s six weeks right there.”

The 28-year-old right-hander was the lone Guardians pitcher to make all of his scheduled starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 19 games.

Bieber was placed on the 15-day IL following his July 9 outing against Kansas City, and a subsequent exam revealed no structural damage. The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract and was a candidate to be traded before being hurt.

By shifting him to the 60-day, Cleveland cleared a spot on its 40-man roster for lefthander Daniel Norris to have his contract selected from Triple-A Columbus.

Byron Buxton placed on paternity list; Twins recall Larnach

Byron Buxton was placed on the paternity list by the Minnesota Twins, who recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple A St. Paul.

Buxton reached base three times in Sunday’s comeback win against the Chicago White Sox and immediately left to be with his wife, who would give birth to the couple’s third child.

The 29-year-old Buxton is tied for the team lead with 17 home runs this season, is second with 40 RBIs and leads the team with 46 runs scored. But the streaky Buxton, who’s been limited to designated hitter duties because of injuries, has struggled overall to a .195 batting average in 81 games this season.

Skubal strikes out 9, Tigers hand Giants season-worst 6th consecutive loss, 5-1

Tarik Skubal struck out nine while recording his first victory in more than a year and the Detroit Tigers handed the San Francisco Giants their season-worst sixth consecutive loss, 5-1.

Skubal (1-1) held the Giants scoreless on two hits in five innings in a game that was a makeup of an April 16 rainout. His previous victory came against Oakland on July 21 last season. He underwent flexor tendon surgery in August.

Skubal had pitched just four innings in each of his first three starts. He gave up seven runs to Kansas City in his last outing.

“I felt like I was in attack mode the whole game,” he said. “It felt like my command get better as the game went on. It was good to adjust from the last one into this one, for sure.”

Skubal finished off his outing with a pair of strikeouts.

“If you can show different things to hitters the next time you see them, it’s incredibly impactful,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “When you go up to bat and you know he’s juiced up today, he’s throwing high velo and can drop a slow breaking ball in, it just immediately puts the hitter on the defensive.”