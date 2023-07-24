Danny Ainge almost returned to baseball after the Celtics traded him, and other discoveries from a weekend at the Hall of Fame

Former Blue Jays GM Pat Gillick broke this news to me at a large reception in the Hall’s sacred Plaque Gallery Saturday evening.

Danny Ainge considered returning to the Toronto Blue Jays after Red Auerbach traded him from the Celtics to the Sacramento Kings in February of 1989.

“Bet you didn’t know that Danny Ainge called me about coming back to baseball after Red traded him,” Gillick said. “I thought it was going to happen.”

“I considered it,” Ainge said Sunday over the phone from Utah. “I was intrigued because I really thought I could have succeeded in baseball.”

Ainge, of course, wound up playing seven more NBA seasons and came back to the Celts as basketball boss in 2003, delivering the franchise’s 17th banner in 2008, then building most of the Green Team we see today.

Ainge contends the Blue Jays reached out to him after Red sent him to Kings (along with Brad Lohaus) in exchange for Joe Kleine and Ed Pinckney.

“My memory is that the Jays called me and offered me a chance to come back as a fourth outfielder behind George Bell, Jesse Barfield, and Lloyd Moseby. They had a really good team (the ‘89 Jays won the American League East) with a good pitching staff. I was flattered and interested. I talked to my wife about it and just decided that after eight years it was better to stay with the NBA.”

Before joining the Celtics in 1981 (after a court battle, Boston had to pay the Blue Jays $800,000 to get him out of his hardball pact), Ainge played three seasons for the Blue Jays, making the majors at the age of 20 in 1979. He hit .220 with two homers and 37 RBIs in 211 big-league games.

He played every position other than pitcher, catcher, and first base. Ainge was only 30 in 1989 and had he returned to the Jays, would have been around for multiple playoff runs and Toronto’s back-to-back World Series wins in 1992 and 1993.

• Jim Rice, David Ortiz, and Wade Boggs were in Cooperstown, but Carl Yastrzemski, Carlton Fisk, Pedro Martinez, and Dennis Eckersley did not make it to the Fred McGriff/Scott Rolan induction ceremony. Wade says he’s busy looking after his nine grandchildren in Florida.

• Several sluggers, including the likes of Eddie Murray and Ken Griffey Jr., believe they could have pulled off the Shohei Ohtani hitting/pitching double (not necessarily at the same level), but noted that American players are never allowed to proceed with both skill sets once they are drafted. They are forced to choose between pitching and hitting.

“My brother Kemer [Ken Brett’s nickname] was great at both,” noted George Brett. “But the Red Sox made him a pitcher so he never had that much chance to hit.”

The late Ken Brett pitched for the Sox in the ‘67 World Series less than a month after turning 19. In his 14-year pitching career, Ken Brett batted .262 with 10 homers in 347 at-bats and was used as a pinch hitter 16 times, managing three hits and a walk.

• George Brett, a Royals official whose golf score was 72 in Cooperstown Saturday, had thoughts on Adalberto Mondesi, the 27-year-old former Royals shortstop who was shipped to Boston for Josh Taylor in January. Mondesi was a rising star in the Royals system, never achieved greatness, then tore his left ACL in April of 2022.

“He had the potential to be about as good as I ever saw,’’ said Brett. “But we could never find him. Didn’t want to rehab here. Had to rehab in the Dominican Republic. What’s up with that?”

The Red Sox are paying the the former KC Mystery Man $3 million.

• Sitting at breakfast with Johnny Bench Sunday, it dawned on me that Bench might be the only ballplayer universally accepted as the greatest ever at his position (third baseman Mike Schmidt may have a case). There have been one billion catchers over the last 150 years. Every baseball game has a catcher and Bench is ranked the best. A case can be made for Yogi Berra and folks like Josh Gibson, Bill Dickey, and our own Carlton Fisk to be on top 10 lists, but Bench is almost always ranked first. What’s it like to be the consensus choice as the best at the hardest position on the field?

“It’s nice,” Bench said softly. “But what does it get you? I mean, I wait in line for popcorn at the movies like everybody else. I make my own pancakes. I tell my kids to clean up the room so that the hotel staff doesn’t have to pick up their mess. I mean, it’s nice to hear that and all, but I always think I could have had a little better career.”

• Randy Johnson is enjoying a successful second life as a photographer and his “Storytelling with Photographs” exhibit is featured at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown. Johnson made contact with two-time Globe Pulitzer winning photographer Stan Grossfeld when the two were in Cooperstown in 2016.

“Photography is something I’m really excited about and the museum has done a great job with this exhibit,” said Johnson. “I’ve had unique opportunities through my baseball connections and been able to capture the beauty of African safaris, plus things like motorsports and concert photography.”

• Gillick was a scout for Houston before his Toronto career and remembers scouting an unusual high school player who was touted as a switch-hitter back in the 1960s: “I saw one of the kid’s games and noticed he hit righty against a righthanded pitcher, so I talked to the kid about it and he told he he batted righty against righties and lefty against lefties. We signed him anyway, but he never moved up very far.”

• More minor league minutia: Former Rays PR boss Rick Vaughn works as an official scorer in the Florida State League and the Florida Complex League and reports these oddities: “I had one game in which the starting pitcher for both teams was ‘Rodriguez’ and the starting catcher for both teams was ‘Duran.’ Then I had a game last week with an inning in which two runs were scored without an official at-bat. We had three walks, two sac flies and a caught stealing!”

• Vaughn was PR director of the Orioles in the 1980s and reminded Eddie Murray of the unusual holdup when when Murray was traded to the Dodgers at the 1988 Winter Meetings in Atlanta. “The deal was halted for almost an hour because everybody got stuck in a glass elevator at the Atlanta hotel where they were staying. Tommy Lasorda was in there and our manager, Frank Robinson. There were about 19 of us and there wasn’t even enough room for guys to take off their sportcoats.”

• Lee Smith says he’s going to be in the Boston area this week and would love to come to the Fenway Legends Suite if the Sox reach out to him.

• The estimable John Lowe was the recipient of the BBWAA’s Career Excellence Award – formerly won by the Globe’s Peter Gammons, Larry Whiteside, and Nick Cafardo. Lowe was a card-carrying member of “Gammons Youth,” a 1970s-80s brigade of young baseball writers inspired by the Globe’s hardball scribe.

A BBWAA Mozart, Lowe covered the Angels and Dodgers for the Los Angeles Daily News while he was still a student at USC – taking midterms while covering the Dodgers on the road in the 1981 postseason. After a stint in Philadelphia, Lowe covered the Tigers for the Detroit Free Press for three decades and invented the “quality start” metric. On Wednesday, he’ll get his first look at Polar Park in Worcester.

• The Hall’s Saturday Awards Ceremony is held off campus about 10 miles from HOF headquarters, which makes it a bit of an effort for Cooperstown legends to attend. Those who opted to pay homage to Lowe, Cubs broadcaster Pat Hughes, and Buck O’Neil Award recipient Gary Erskine (standing in for his 96-year-old dad, Carl Erskine) included Jack Morris, Alan Trammell, George Brett, Robin Yount, Ryne Sandberg, and Pat Gillick.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.