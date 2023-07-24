Five free agents who could help the Patriots on offense

RB Leonard Fournette: The Patriots could take advantage of a depressed market for running backs by making a modest play for someone like Fournette. They worked him out last week , the second time in the last two years they met with the veteran. Fournette, 28, is a 6-foot, 228-pounder who has spent six seasons in the NFL. Last year in Tampa Bay, he rushed for 668 yards on 189 carries with 3 touchdowns in 16 games.

The Patriots preach due diligence when it comes to working out free agents, but after missing out on DeAndre Hopkins, seeing Denzel Mims sign with the Lions, and kicking the tires on Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson, it’s clear they’re still looking for offensive talent. Here are five possibilities.

While Fournette looks like a typical between-the-tackles bruiser, don’t sleep on his pass-catching skills; he had 73 receptions for 523 yards and 3 touchdowns last year.

It’s easy to envision a New England backfield led by Fournette and Rhamondre Stevenson — a pair of three-down backs who have just enough shiftiness to be effective in the passing game.

RB Dalvin Cook: The Patriots have been linked to Cook since he was let go by the Vikings last month. Cook, 27, compares statistically to a slightly younger Fournette, as the 5-10, 210-pounder has had four straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards, as well as five consecutive seasons of 35 receptions or more.

Shoulder issues limited him last season, but he’s still one of the biggest names on the market

“I’m just taking my time and being patient with the process,’’ Cook said to KSTP-TV at his football camp over the weekend. “It’s a life decision ... for my future. So, I’m taking my time and I’m not rushing it, and when I make that decision, it’s going to be right for me and my family.”

WR Jarvis Landry: The 5-11, 196-pounder certainly has the résumé and positional versatility to garner New England’s interest.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Landry (who turns 31 in November) has played outside and in the slot, and has six seasons of 800 yards receiving. He did stumble a bit last year, as an ankle injury limited him to nine games with the Saints (25 catches, 272 yards, 1 touchdown).

No one would expect Landry to be a No. 1 receiver in New England, but he could be a nice depth addition if the Patriots find themselves shorthanded. (It’s worth noting that in 10 career games against New England, Landry has 64 catches for 660 yards and 3 touchdowns.)

WR Kenny Golladay: If you’re interested in buying low, Golladay is an intriguing target. The 6-4, 214-pounder made his rep as a sizable red-zone target in four seasons with the Lions, finishing with 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons. (That includes 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.)

But after cashing in with the Giants to the tune of four years and $72 million before the 2021 campaign, things went sour with new coach Brian Daboll. Golladay, 29, had 43 catches for 602 yards and 1 touchdown in his two seasons with New York, and was released in March.

Things didn't go as well as expected for Kenny Golladay with the Giants. Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Maybe Bill Belichick could unlock something in Golladay that his former assistant Daboll could not?

“He’s an outstanding part of one of the top receiving corps in the league,” Belichick said in 2018. “He’s a very explosive player, great hands. Made some fabulous catches in games we’ve seen this year and last year on the sideline down the field. Kept his feet inbounds and running after the catch.”

WR Julio Jones: This feels like a long shot, but consider the fact that Belichick has a history of tracking down notable (but available) players late in their careers to see if there’s anything left in the tank (Junior Seau, John Lynch, Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, Eric Decker, Demaryius Thomas).

Jones is a legitimate first-ballot Hall of Famer who remains on the market after spending last season with Tennessee, where he had 24 catches for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 34-year-old is not the electrifying presence he was a decade ago, when he had six straight seasons of 1,400 receiving yards. But it certainly would fit Belichick’s coaching character if he at least gave Jones a call.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.