It took seven pitchers to beat the Mets, but the Red Sox survived another bullpen game

The Sox kicked off the game with Brennan Bernardino, who navigated a scoreless 1⅔ innings before setting the stage for six more relievers to finish off a weekend where Sox relievers covered 17 of 23 innings, including Saturday’s conclusion of Friday’s suspended game. .

Any game not started by the trio of Brayan Bello, James Paxton, and Kutter Crawford is one manager Alex Cora has to piece together with a 10-pitcher bullpen. Sunday’s 6-1 win over the New York Mets was the latest and one of the more successful editions in that catalog.

The Red Sox, with an ailing starting rotation and a dearth of options to replace them, have become well acquainted with bullpen games over the last few weeks.

“Kind of put us in a tough spot,” Cora said of the suspended game. “But [the relievers] threw strikes, we made plays, mix and match, and we were able to pitch the whole weekend.”

Bernardino has been effective for the Red Sox since they claimed him off waivers in mid-April. He’s had two separate stints with the big league club; the latter started on June 3.

In Bernardino’s 17 appearances since, he’s pitched to a 1.71 ERA in 21 innings. Sunday marked his fourth time starting a game, experience the 31-year-old journeyman has used to hone his routine.

He throws with the relievers but now stretches 25 minutes before the game starts. That allows him to stay loose and get back on the mound 15 minutes before first pitch.

“We’re just trying to hand the ball to the next guy,” Bernardino said.

Chris Murphy earned his first major league win on Sunday. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Chris Murphy, another lefthander, was the bulk reliever for Sunday’s game and given the responsibility of sifting through the middle innings. He logged the most innings of any pitcher for either team, bringing his ERA to 1.80 after giving up one run in 3⅔ innings.

That stretch pitted him against righthanded batters, including Mets slugger Pete Alonso. But he struck out on five pitches.

“Murph has been amazing,” Cora said. “Since we moved him to the bullpen in Worcester he’s been able to throw strikes, there are certain days that he’s all over the place, but his stuff plays. He has a good fastball. He can get righties out and he’s been a pleasant surprise for us.”

Murphy started the sixth inning by giving up a leadoff walk and a pair of singles — the second of which scored the lone Mets run. Murphy got Jeff McNeil to line out to second base, setting up runners at the corners with one out for Alonso.

Rather than allow the rematch, Cora turned to Josh Winckowski. The righthander had been a bulk reliever earlier in the season but has moved to a short relief role due to the lack of reliable righthanded relievers on the Sox roster.

Winckowski ended the Mets threat by striking out Alonso and Mark Vientos. Joely Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh. Joe Jacques put runners on first and second in the eighth, forcing Cora to turn to Chris Martin with two outs and a five-run lead.

The Mets pinch hit for Vientos with Daniel Vogelbach and an error on an attempted pickoff put both runners in scoring position. Vogelbach battled with Martin for 11 pitches before striking out.

Martin’s 10th pitch was a 97.8-mile-per-hour fastball, the fastest pitch he’s thrown since 2019. He averaged 97.2 on his four-seamers Sunday, 1.8 miles per hour above his season-long average. Brandon Walter closed the win with a 16-pitch ninth inning.

The Sox have been shorthanded for a while: Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock last pitched on June 1, June 16, and July 2, respectively. Until they return, these bullpen games will likely continue.

Nick Pivetta, a former member of the starting rotation who has been excellent as a bulk reliever, did not pitch Sunday. The Red Sox wanted to avoid using him because he’ll be needed the next time they need to piece together nine innings without a starting pitcher: Tuesday against the Braves.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com.