Joe Burrow reports to Bengals training camp without long-term contract extension in tow

“I have bound myself not to talk about Joe’s contract,” Bengals owner Mike Brown told reporters a day before camp opens. “They don’t think it’s helpful for the negotiations. The other side has made the same commitment, and they have not broken it.”

Signing the 2022 Pro Bowler and 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year to an extension was a goal of the team this summer. Both sides have done an incredible job of keeping details of the talks locked down tight.

The new deal for the top overall pick in the 2020 draft is expected to make him one of the highest paid players in the NFL.

Cincinnati picked up the fifth-year option on Burrow’s rookie contract in April ahead of an expected megadeal, which, based on what other top quarterbacks are making, could put him in the range of $50 million a season.

Brown said he’s not alarmed that talks have run into the start of training camp.

“I’m not shocked that this thing is where it is,” the 87-year-old owner said. “It’s only natural that they want to get what they can get, the best that they can get.”

The 26-year-old Burrow, who reported to camp Sunday, led the Bengals to a Super Bowl after the 2021 season, which they lost to the Rams. Last season, Cincinnati finished 12-4, winning the AFC North for the second straight year, with Burrow setting franchise single-season records for completions (414), pass attempts (606), and passing touchdowns (35).

Brown said a year ago that the team had begun restructuring finances in order to ink Burrow to a long-term deal. The Bengals cleared more salary cap space when running back Joe Mixon accepted a restructured deal and pay cut this month.

Richardson agrees with Colts

Quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, and the Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms on a four-year, $34 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

Richardson was one of the few remaining first-round picks who remained unsigned with training camps either underway or about to begin.

The Colts are counting on the former Florida star to provide some long-term stability at the position. They drafted Richardson behind 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young (first overall, Carolina Panthers) and C.J. Stroud (second, Houston Texans) but ahead of Will Levis (33rd, Tennessee Titans).

Indianapols went 4-12-1 last season with three different starting quarterbacks. A franchise that has had six different starters in as many seasons will choose between journeyman Gardner Minshew and Richardson during camp and the preseason.

Lions’ Gardner-Johnson hurt

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson does not have structural damage to his right knee after going down with a noncontact injury, a person familiar with his test results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced an update on the injury, which occurred on the second day of training camp.

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

Gardner-Johnson had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years in New Orleans. He has reunited with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them with the Saints.

