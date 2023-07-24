The Red Sox look very different from the last time they played the league-best Braves

Nick Pivetta was still in the rotation, pitching in the series opener against Atlanta at Truist Park.

The rotation was beset by injuries. James Paxton had yet to touch the hill as a member of the Red Sox after suffering a hamstring strain during spring training. He wouldn’t make his debut until that Friday, May 12, against the Cardinals at Fenway. Garrett Whitlock was on the injured list with elbow neuritis but had been progressing well.

When the Red Sox visited the Braves back in May, the club was still trying to figure out who it was.

It didn’t go well.

Pivetta was shellacked for seven runs (all earned) in just four innings in a 9-3 loss. When asked about his role as a starter being in jeopardy, considering Paxton’s impending return and Whitlock’s progress, Pivetta pushed back on the idea that he would be the one to go.

“I’m just going to continue to do my job,” he said. “I started for this team my whole entire career. I’m going to continue to do that. And by the end of the year, I’m going to continue to do that into next year.”

Brayan Bello’s performances really began to turn heads, stifling the Braves, arguably the best team in baseball, for six innings while yielding just two runs in a 6-2 Red Sox win to split the two-game set.

Heading into Tuesday’s series opener at Fenway against the Braves, Sox fans have seen both the promise of this team and the disappointment.

Bello, despite a recent bad start, has remained a force in the rotation alongside Paxton. The offense has consistently remained one of the better offenses in all of baseball and Triston Casas, after scuffling for the first couple of months at the plate, appears as if he’s coming into his own.

Pivetta was bumped from the rotation, but for the better with the righthander finding a role in the bullpen. He’s currently being utilized as a bulk guy following an opener. The defense has improved with some stability up the middle, particularly at shortstop, with Yu Chang a part of the mix again. Trevor Story is on a rehab assignment and is on track to return sometime in August.

On the downside: Chris Sale is once again back on the injured list (shoulder). So are Whitlock, now with a bone bruise in his right elbow, and Tanner Houck (facial fracture), leaving Paxton, Bello, and Kutter Crawford as a three-man rotation band.

Young players like Jarren Duran, Casas, and Connor Wong have produced, but the team’s overall play has been wildly inconsistent.

The Braves, meanwhile, have left no doubt about who they are. They are the best team in baseball, posting the best record (64-34) in the majors and the second-best run differential (148), trailing just the Rangers (154).

The Sox will get a crack at Charlie Morton Tuesday, who comes into his Fenway start with a 3.36 ERA in 19 starts. He took the ball against the Red Sox in his team’s convincing win back in May, tossing six innings and allowing two runs.

Pivetta will get a chance at redemption, but in the bulk role out of the bullpen. In 16 appearances as a reliever, Pivetta has a 2.25 ERA, striking out 53 batters across 36 innings. On Wednesday, Bello, who is on the paternity list, will start once again against Atlanta with Spencer Strider (3.78 ERA in 20 starts) on the other side.

Pham on the move?

Mets outfielder Tommy Pham has never been one to mince words. Pham, who was traded to the Red Sox last year at the deadline but underperformed, has experienced a resurgence with the Mets.

Pham was in town for New York’s series with the Red Sox but saw limited action because of a stiff groin. He has been one of the Mets’ best players, hitting .271/.355/.472 with an .827 OPS and nine homers this year.

Pham signed a one-year $6 million deal with the Mets plus $2 million in incentives during the offseason. There’s still a few months of the season left, and Pham is confident he should be in line for a larger chunk of change next offseason if he continues to have success.

Pham could be on the move for a second season in a row with his Mets (46-53) likely sellers at the deadline. He enjoyed his time in Boston and said where the Red Sox’ and Mets’ places in their divisions aren’t comparable.

“The Red Sox are in a tougher division,” said Pham. The AL East is way different than the NL East. Our expectations were a little bit higher than theirs going into the season. We have more guys underperforming expectations.”

Making moves

The Red Sox reinstated Pablo Reyes from the injured list Monday. Relievers Justin Garza and Brandon Walter were optioned to Triple A Worcester following Sunday’s contest. The Red Sox will reinstate John Schreiber from the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s contest. The team will have to make one more move, however, with Bello scheduled to be reinstated from the paternity list and a logjam up the middle, leaving Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernández, and Reyes as options to be designated for assignment.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.