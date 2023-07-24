St. Mary’s, Everett football to square off on Thanksgiving for the first time

St. Mary’s announced Tuesday that the Spartans would travel to Everett Memorial Stadium to take on the Crimson Tide in a one-year Thanksgiving game deal, set for Nov. 22.

This year, the St. Mary’s and Everett football programs are combining the two to give their students the experience of playing football on Thanksgiving eve.

Two of the biggest parts of Thanksgiving are football and coming together.

With former holiday rival Austin Prep now in the NEPSAC, the Spartans needed a new opponent. Everett was in the same boat, having not played over Thanksgiving weekend last season. To avoid that happening again, the schools agreed to play.

“To me, that just wasn’t in the cards,” said St. Mary’s head coach Sean Driscoll of the prospect of not playing a game that week. “To play football on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts, I think every kid should experience that.”

On paper, it’s an enticing matchup. The schools differ significantly in size, with Everett in Division 1 and St. Mary’s in Division 6. But the Spartans are the reigning Division 6 Super Bowl champs, finishing the year 12-1 with nine straight wins.

The Crimson Tide, fresh off an 8-2 season and a trip to the D1 quarterfinals, have a new head coach: Justin Flores took over for Rob DiLoreto in June. A former star at Woburn High, where he participated in four Thanksgiving games, Flores made it one of his early goals to find a Thanksgiving opponent.

“You start going to the Thanksgiving Day games as a young kid and look up to those guys,” Flores said. “And you dream about being that guy on the field and those little kids looking at you. I just want those kids that have that opportunity. It’s so big for them. Win or lose, these are the games you remember.”

There’s also the local element to it: both schools have strong football programs, but they are also just seven miles apart. In the past, Everett played Masconomet on Thanksgiving, which presented a longer trip for families.

In all aspects, the game made sense for a one-year deal.

“You’re trying to cook that day and have everyone around, it’s a little bit difficult to be traveling far,” Flores said. “When you look around the state, everyone’s rivals are usually right next door. That’s been tough in the past, but we’ve got this game and we’ve got to cherish it and take it for what it’s worth.”

▪ Matt Stone was named the athletic director at Lowell Catholic. Stone has served as the school’s baseball coach for the last 12 years, leading the program to its first state title in 2013. The 1996 Lowell High grad was the assistant athletic director this past year to Cam Connors, who held the interim tag and is the school’s volleyball coach. Stone is Lowell Catholic’s fourth athletic director in as many years.

▪ At Milford, another sports program will be run by an Olson. Dana Olson was hired as the school’s head basketball coach, joining his twin brother, Dale, who is the head football coach. Dana has served as an assistant under Dale since 2020 and will be tasked with turning around a hoops program that finished 11-12 last season.

Notables

▪ Longmeadow rising senior Ryan Downes became the youngest Massachusetts Amateur champion after winning the 115th edition at Essex County Club on July 14. The 17-year old continued his rapid rise in amateur golf, winning his fourth tournament since last August. Downes, a Vanderbilt commit, is the reigning MIAA Division 1 individual state champion and will look to defend his title this fall ... Earlier in the week at the Mass Am, Westford’s Molly Smith made history as she was believed to become the first woman to qualify and play in the tournament. Smith, a rising freshman at Central Florida, shot a solid 4-over-par 74 in foggy conditions but finished 9-over-par during the two-day stroke play portion, missing the cut by four shots. Her older sister Morgan, who completed a post-grad year at Phillips Exeter, captured the Women’s Lowell City title on Sunday with a 4-under-par 68. The rising freshman at Georgetown has now won the event twice in four years ... Grafton’s Ty Dupuis, a rising senior at Bryant, qualified for the U.S. Amateur by shooting 3-under-par during the 36-hole qualifier Tuesday at Ledgemont Country Club.

▪ Four-star Dexter Southfield defensive lineman Liam Andrews announced his commitment to Penn State Friday morning. Andrews, a native of Brookline, was a Globe All-Scholastic this past fall and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in Massachusetts in the class of 2024, and the No. 17 defensive lineman in the country. The 6-feet, 5-inch, 260-pound incoming senior chose Penn State over Wisconsin and South Carolina.

▪ Lexington’s CJ Cox picked up offers from Northeastern, Yale, Vermont, and William & Mary following a strong showing for the Middlesex Magic on the AAU summer hoops circuit. The 2022 Globe All-Scholastic helped the Magic capture the U17 Under Armour All-American title in Atlanta before turning heads with seven made 3-pointers and 29 points at the Sportsradar Showdown in Las Vegas last weekend. A rising senior at Milton Academy, the 6-foot-2 guard was named a national stock riser by 247Sports recruiting pundit Adam Finkelstein.

▪ Magic teammate Ryan Mela, a two-time All-Scholastic at Natick High, received his first Power 5 offer from Providence ahead of his senior season at The Newman School. The 6-foot-6 forward impressed with his 3-point shooting and ability to create space off the dribble.

▪ Luka Toews committed to play basketball at Boston College on Sunday. The point guard from Northfield is teammates with Mela and Cox on the Magic and also attends The Newman School. He chose BC over Penn, Columbia, and UMass, among others.

▪ Two key players from Worcester North’s Division 1 state title basketball team are transferring. Guard Tahlan Pettway, the nephew of head coach Al Pettway, is heading to The MacDuffie School and is reclassifying to the Class of 2025. Ty Tabales is also leaving North for New Hampton (NH) and will be in the Class of 2026.

▪ Chelsea High School Hall of Famer Lew Perkins passed away Tuesday at the age of 78. Perkins played basketball at Chelsea, going on to play at the University of Iowa from 1965-67. After his playing career, Perkins embarked on a long career in college administration, serving as athletic director at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Wichita State, Maryland, UConn, and Kansas, as well as an associate athletic director at Penn.

▪ The Northeast 7v7 regional football tournament was held last Saturday in Exeter, N.H. Methuen won the Open Division behind stellar play from dynamic quarterback Drew Eason, while Dedham captured the Small School crown. The Southeast 7v7 regional was canceled Sunday due to rain. The make up date has yet to be announced. The New England championship is scheduled for Aug. 3, at Xaverian, from 4-9 p.m.

Globe correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this report.