This recent surge by the Red Sox’ Triston Casas is all part of the process

But the second one Saturday — a two-run shot in the sixth inning that broke a 3-3 tie — arced high into the starless night sky, where it hung up long enough for Casas to appreciate before it fell into the center-field stands.

The rockets he pulls to right field — like the first one he hit during the Red Sox’ win over the Mets Saturday — often fly out of the park too soon for the first baseman to admire.

Casas took timeouts right before the home runs, both of which came off a likely Hall of Famer in Max Scherzer. He used the pauses to collect himself for what he felt were the most important pitches of the at-bats.

Decisions like those are a manifestation of the 23-year-old’s meticulous nature. They create his process. Listen to Casas talk and you’ll hear that word often. He believes strongly in establishing routines and habits and maintaining them through struggles.

“Sticking to your process and not getting results, that is the most frustrating thing about baseball, because it’s the only sport that you can do everything right and still have a bad result,” Casas said Sunday. “So it’s a hard concept to wrap your head around.”

Through the end of May, Casas was batting .193 and had an OPS lower than those of Raimel Tapia, Reese McGuire, and Pablo Reyes.

Largely undeterred, he doubled down on his process. And as he did on that second home run, he has been able to savor the results. Casas leads the Red Sox in OPS since the beginning of June and is batting .308/.400/.585 in that time.

“Things are starting to slow down,” he said. “I’m starting to get a better awareness of my barrel, trying to get a better feel for my timing as well.

“I win enough days, I win that week, and then I win the month, and then I’ll win years. So just trying to win today.”

The inflection point may have come after the June 12 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Casas went 0 for 4 with a strikeout, his batting average dipping back below .200.

The Rockies led by one with two outs in the top of the 10th inning when Nolan Jones hit a bouncer that skipped out of Casas’s glove. It ended up as an error that allowed the eventual winning run to score.

As Casas sat in the dugout afterward, Trevor Story sat down next to him. Story told the first baseman to remember this feeling but emphasized that the sting and stink of the mistake wouldn’t last forever. You’re a really good player, Story told him. That’s why you’re here. We all believe in you.

“That set me in a right direction,” Casas said.

He has had similar conversations with other teammates, impressing them with how he approaches each day with the same attitude.

“For a younger player, he’s very in tune with what he wants to do and what he believes in,” Justin Turner said. “The fact that he’s curious, the fact that he’s routine-oriented, the fact that he’s in his process, I think that’s a recipe for a lot of success.”

The veteran noted that Casas’s dedication to a regimen doesn’t mean he won’t make adjustments.

Two such changes have been key to Casas’s recent success, according to manager Alex Cora. The first came with his improvement against fastballs. Through the end of May, Casas was batting .191/.304/.362 on fastballs, cutters, or sinkers, per Baseball Savant.

Since June, he’s slashing a scorching .333/.443/.742. His .488 weighted on-base percentage on such pitches ranks sixth in the majors. A version of on-base percentage, wOBA weights different outcomes according to their value.

Earlier in the season, Casas also was overly passive in part because he had no feel for where his barrel was. His confidence dipped, and even though the approach led to walks, it didn’t translate to overall production.

“Sometimes there’s at-bats that you grind out, 10-pitch at-bats … but five foul balls doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a good at-bat, it just means you missed a lot of pitches,” Casas said in early July. “It’s just tough how to quantify a walk or how to think — is that a good result or is that a good process-driven at-bat?”

His walk rate has dipped in the 40 games he’s played since June began, but so has his strikeout rate.

That means Casas is putting the ball in play more. He’s also pulling the ball and making harder contact more often. This has led to a sizable increase in his batting average on balls in play and, subsequently, results matching the process.

“He doesn’t swing on the wrong [pitches]; he swings at the right ones, right?” Cora said. “He takes his walks. One thing we haven’t seen yet this year, it’s even going the other way … Hopefully, that’s the next step and his average will keep going up and his damage will keep getting better.”

