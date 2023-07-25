10 must-see artists and events at the Lowell Folk Festival

The 36th fest kicks off Friday at 6:15 p.m. with a parade of flags at Boarding House Park, led by Haitian band Lakou Mizik , and it ends Sunday afternoon with the same band. The middle of the folk sandwich? Music on four stages, demonstrations, family fun , dancing, and plenty of food .

This weekend’s free Lowell Folk Festival in the city’s downtown is a cultural smorgasbord of folk music, craft tradition, and an array of fare from around the world.

Here’s your chance to hear music from Afghanistan, Nashville, Haiti; taste food from Brazil, Liberia, Burma; get up-close and personal with traditional crafts, from Uyghur calligraphy to Celtic knotwork.

Here are 10 artists — both musical and otherwise — you shouldn’t miss during this three-day feast for the senses. Before you go: Check the website to download festival schedules in English, Spanish, or Portuguese.

MUSIC

Fred Thomas

Legend alert: The principal bass player with James Brown’s band the J.B’s for some 36 years, Thomas laid the foundation for Brown’s “Papa Don’t Take No Mess,” “Hot Pants,” “Make It Funky,” “Get on the Good Foot,” “Stoned to the Bone” … we’ll stop there. After Brown’s death, he eventually fronted his own band, and, clearly trained in the School of Brown, still brings the funk.

Fran Grace

Fran “Lady Strings” Grace is billed on the fest website as a female trailblazer of sacred steel guitar in African American Holiness-Pentecostal worship services.

If you’ve never heard of sacred steel, a gospel sub-genre that originated in the 1930s, that’s part of the beauty of this festival (and well-worth a web rabbit-hole dive). Grace’s brother, Del Grace Sr., told Style Weekly that sacred steel is “taught through the oral tradition. You cannot go to Juilliard and say, ‘teach me sacred steel.’” The real magic comes when Grace’s strings take the shape of lead vocals. As one of her signs reads, “Music speaks for me.”

Melody Angel

Melody Angel counts Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe among her influences, and you can sense the strong handprint of her heroes in her guitar playing at various points, from emotional blues to high-octane live performances. Angel is part Chicago blues, part rock, part R&B, part funk. She can channel a guitar hero, then turn around and deliver something like “In This America,” which feels almost Tracy Chapman-like. Her powerful vocals seem lifted from a gospel choir of another time. Check out her cover of “House of the Rising Sun,” which builds to a head-rolling, hand-raising spiritual.

The Red Trouser Show

Part Cirque du Soleil, part “America’s Got Talent,” and totally made for TikTok and Instagram reels, keep your phone handy for this acrobatic duo. One might do a headstand on top of the other’s head, while simultaneously doing a split and juggling upside down. Or juggling fire.

The Hot Club Of Cowtown

Bring your dancing boots, partner. The trio — which has toured with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown — can bring down the barn with an old-fashioned stompin’ and swingin’ good time. Inducted into the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame in 2004, the band isn’t actually from there. The Hot Club started when fiddler/vocalist Elana James, a Kansan, placed an ad in the Village Voice in 1994, and guitarist/vocalist Whit Smith, who grew up in Wellfleet, answered. Upright bassist Zack Sapunor is now the third member.

Cheres

Billed as “protectors of the rich Ukrainian cultural heritage,” the band’s music is “a joyful affirmation of Ukrainian identity,” according to festival billing. Bandleader Andriy Milavsky’s grandfather, Mykhailo Sypko, was a talented clarinetist in Ukraine; by age 5, Milavsky was in Sypko’s band. After earning his master’s degree from the Kyiv State Conservatory of Music in 1986, he performed with Ukraine’s classical orchestras. Cheres taps into music of the Carpathian Mountains which, according to the festival, “developed in dialog with the music of neighboring Eastern European communities in Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and Slovakia, as well as regional Jewish and Romani sounds.”

CRAFTS

Stelvyn & Leonardo Mirabal: Dominican Carnaval Traditions

Stelvyn Mirabal founded the Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts in Lawrence to bring “the colorful tradition of Dominican culture, through carnival and its many characters” to New England, according to the group’s Facebook page. And if you’ve seen them leading parades in the past, you’d remember: The elaborate and colorful handmade pieces are stunning works of art. A native of Santiago Los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic, Mirabal learned the Carnaval traditions from his uncle. He’s now teaching his son, Leonardo.

Zhonghe (Elena) Li and Jayson Wang: Chinese paper-cutting

The traditional Chinese art of paper-cutting dates back centuries, often done by women, using red paper and scissors. You can try your hand at the craft in Lowell, according to the festival website. Born in Xi’an, Li spent her early childhood in a rural region known for its paper-cutting tradition, according to the festival. She’s mentored teenager Jayson Wang for several years, helping Wang “observe the movements of birds, insects, and mammals” to animate his own paper-cuts, and teaching him how the art incorporates Daoist philosophy.

Elizabeth James-Perry and Erin Genia: Wampanoag and Dakota Adornment

James-Perry, honored this year with a National Heritage Fellowship by the National Endowment for the Arts, makes wampum jewelry, textiles, and maritime art directly tied to her Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal heritage. An enrolled member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota, Genia’s apprenticeship “focused on creating Northeastern wampum by hand from the Atlantic Quahog shell” and in “spinning cordage from local indigenous plants,” according to festival billing. You can watch as they shape and detail jewelry; use organic plant dyes, like madder root and Osage orange, to dye cordage; and ask about respective traditions.

Bob and Christina Fuller: Hand-Built Wooden Steering Wheels

Four generations of Fullers have built wooden steering wheels for ships. At South Shore Boatworks in Carver, Bob Fuller — who apprenticed under his father and grandfather — is now mentoring his daughter Christina in the maritime craft.

LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL

Downtown Lowell, July 28-30. Free. lowellfolkfestival.org

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

