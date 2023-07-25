An atelier of her own

In 1998, 440 of Emily’s watercolors were found in a trunk in the attic of a Sargent family home. Last year, the family donated scores of the paintings to museums in England and the United States. The largest share, 45, went to the Museum of Fine Arts, which has a John Singer Sargent archive . More watercolors were given to the Tate in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, among others.

Three centuries after Shakespeare, John Singer Sargent’s sister painter Emily Sargent fared somewhat better, although she only exhibited her work once during her lifetime. She died in her late 70s, in 1936, but now she’s getting a spotlight: The Sargent House Museum’s exhibition “Emily Sargent and Her World” is drawn from a cache of her long-forgotten watercolors.

GLOUCESTER — What would have happened if William Shakespeare had “a wonderfully gifted sister” ? Virginia Woolf envisioned it in “A Room of One’s Own.” It didn’t turn out well.

John Singer Sargent, "Portait of Emily Sargent," 1877. John Singer Sargent

“It’s wonderful to see Emily Sargent given the attention she deserves,” Erica Hirshler, the MFA’s curator of American paintings, said in a statement to the Globe.

While the siblings often traveled together, Hirshler added, “Emily also traveled separately, recording panoramic landscapes with delicate tints of color and garden views with a high intensity of tone. Her eye is very different than her brother’s — Emily spoke with her own voice.”

Emily Sargent, "Tangier." Sargent House Museum

But the MFA has not confirmed plans to display Emily’s work. For that, go to Gloucester, where the smallest gift — 15 watercolors — went to the Sargent House, a historic home dedicated to the life of 18th-century feminist writer Judith Sargent Murray, the painter’s great-great aunt.

John, Emily, and their sister Violet were raised traveling around Europe with their American parents. Their mother, Mary Newbold Sargent, insisted the children paint and draw every day. John went on to attend the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, and his career took off like a rocket. Novelist Henry James noted that his work was “the slightly ‘uncanny’ spectacle of a talent which on the very threshold of its career has nothing more to learn.”

Emily Sargent, "Courtyard." Sargent House Museum

Emily was not afforded the same education. As a young girl, she suffered a spinal injury, which plagued her throughout her life. She did not marry. Most of her watercolors date from 1900 or after, when she was her brother’s traveling companion, society hostess, and occasional agent. Indeed, John sometimes painted her as she sat in front of her easel.

The siblings had more ties to Sargent House than their distant aunt. John helped raise funds to purchase the house and preserve it as a museum, which opened in 1919. He and Emily signed the guest book on opening day. In time, Emily donated her brother’s portraits of their parents — a dour pair, by the looks of it — to Sargent House. Before Emily died, she and her sister gave the museum four of her own works.

Emily Sargent, "Rhino Managerie." Sargent House Museum

Sargent House site administrator Jen Turner has spent the year since the gift was announced steeped in Emily’s correspondence in the MFA’s Sargent archive.

“She was a very funny, very intelligent person,” Turner said in an interview with the Globe. “She didn’t like Herbert Hoover. She thought he should have done more to save the Lindbergh baby.”

Was Emily, like Woolf’s vision of Shakespeare’s sister, wonderfully gifted? In some ways, yes. She excelled at light, tone, and nuances of color. A painting here — an early gift from Emily herself — was exhibited in the one show she had while living, which showcased her work as a copyist. It’s her version of a J.M.W. Turner watercolor, “Ancient Rome: Agrippina Landing With the Ashes of Germanicus.” Emily renders the sun, a seething haze, and the quiet Tiber with a nimble touch.

Emily brought that fine hand with atmospherics to her landscapes. Most of the recently acquired watercolors on view were painted during her travels. In a canopy-lined street scene from Tangier, she contrasts drenching sunlight with burnished shadows under a sky of palest violet and blue. In another painting, she paints a vast wall of an unidentified courtyard with breathtaking pearlescence beneath a pale fog.

Emily Sargent, "Jerusalem." Sargent House Museum

Her skills with figuration, let alone portraiture, are poor. Mere blots. In the otherwise beautifully constructed painting “Interior with Sea View,” the face of the central inhabitant, a woman in blowsy red and blue, gives way like a landslide. Or Emily abandoned it, shifting focus to the simpler shape of a nearby parrot, which steals the scene.

While it seems unfair to measure people against wonderfully gifted siblings, that’s the inevitable context here. Emily was no John Singer Sargent, whose bravura brushwork made for watercolors that sparkle like light dancing on white-capped seas. Emily’s are more like reflections on an occasionally rippling lake: vivid, illusory, and quiet.

EMILY SARGENT AND HER WORLD

At Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St., Gloucester, through Oct. 8. 978-281-2432, www.sargenthouse.org

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.