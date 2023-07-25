Putting monumentality underfoot on the Greenway

Artist Maria Molteni and the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy are perhaps ahead of the curve. Molteni’s new ground mural on the Greenway, “Gateway to Infinity,” has a subtitle: “(An Anti-monument).”

Forget monuments. They’re old and fusty and often memorialize white, male heroes on horses, ignoring histories of people those heroes oppressed. The city of Boston last month announced “Un-monument | Re-monument | De-Monument: Transforming Boston,” new programming that will foster critical conversation about city monuments.

In 2010, Molteni founded the collective New Craft Artists in Action, which paints murals on basketball courts. The artist, who identifies as queer, flips hierarchies with these works, welcoming feet and play on top of art.

What, then, is an anti-monument? In this case, it’s a public artwork that invites viewers into community and into their own inner lives. Rather than gazing upward at the vaunted man on the horse, we are called here to be with each other and gaze within. The mural is located between Christopher Columbus Park and Faneuil Hall, public spaces that commemorate men with fraught legacies (Peter Faneuil was a slave owner). Molteni writes in an artist’s statement that “Gateway to Infinity” is intended to “alchemize petrified trauma.”

It’s a beauty of a painting, a multilayered vortex in tangy tones with a magnetic pull. The graphic motion and frolicking colors have a comic-book punch. Its sacred geometry, at once dense and airy, reflects the golden ratio, also called the divine proportion, found in nature.

Christina Molteni and collaborators sit at the center of "Gateway to Infinity." Mel Taing

Molteni built the mural’s mesmerizing design on a triskelion, an ancient Irish symbol of three connecting spirals. It’s thought to represent family, or forward movement, or possibly the spiritual, physical, and celestial planes. The artist weaves this one together with motifs from sea, earth, and sky.

Appropriately located near the Greenway Carousel and the Armenian Heritage Park labyrinth, “Gateway to Infinity” invites viewers to walk its inter-looping paths. Molteni and collaborators Vin Caponigro, Laura Campagna, and Ash Capachione did, in a ritual performance on the summer solstice. Leading in, out, and around, the spirals mimic the way thoughts meander or imaginations coil and open. It reflects how past seems to link with present in the maze of memory, and how relationships and communities evolve. It’s a staging ground for the grandness of ordinary life.

GATEWAY TO INFINITY (An Anti-monument)

At Rose Kennedy Greenway, through fall, 2024. www.rosekennedygreenway.org/mariamolteni/

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.