The second time’s the charm for Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

“Haunted Mansion” is Disney’s second attempt to transfer the beloved dark ride of its theme parks to the big screen. In 2003′s “The Haunted Mansion,” Eddie Murphy moved his family into the house, encountering the undead characters familiar to Disneyland and Walt Disney World visitors.

Twenty years later, this new iteration drops the word “The” from the title, bumps up the MPA rating (from PG to PG-13) and adds 34 minutes to the runtime. “Dear White People” director Justin Simien is at the helm, working from a new script by “Parks and Recreation” scribe Katie Dippold.

I went into “Haunted Mansion” expecting a hot mess on par with Murphy’s movie. Instead, I found an engaging and sweet action comedy, one that’s not only very funny but also quite touching. Much of the credit goes to the cast, specifically the lead performance by LaKeith Stanfield as Ben Matthias. While comic actors like Tiffany Haddish and Owen Wilson steal every scene they’re in, Stanfield emerges as the film’s wounded, emotional core; he’s the aching heart beating under all the supernatural shenanigans.

When we first meet Ben, the former astrophysicist has a Meet Cute with Alyssa (Charity Jordan) at a party. She does ghost tours in New Orleans, he’s working on a camera lens that, to put it simply, can photograph ghosts. When the film flashes forward in time, Ben has become a cynical shell of himself, a widower who has taken over Alyssa’s tours after her accidental death. He yells at the goofy tourists who believe the tour will reap ghostly benefits, disabusing them of such notions.

In addition, Ben’s work on his quantum lens has been discredited by everyone except the one random person who seeks his assistance. A priest named Father Kent (Wilson) mysteriously shows up on Ben’s doorstep asking, “Do you want to be a hero?” Before Kent can offer any explanation, Ben answers “no.”

The reason for the priest’s question is explained in the film’s prologue: Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) moves back to her native New Orleans with her son, Travis (Chase Dillon). She buys the titular domicile on the outskirts of town. Before they can settle in, Travis notices paranormal activity. Just as Gabbie is blaming his overactive imagination, she gets an eyeful of the supernatural herself. Dawson’s reaction is the first of the film’s many laughs.

Unfortunately for Gabbie, once you set foot in the Gracey estate, ghosts latch onto you and will haunt you wherever you go. Their goal is to get their victims back to the mansion. Gabbie and Travis are trapped there, as is Father Kent when he arrives to bless the house. He realizes this movie needs Ghostbusters, not The Exorcist, which leads him to Ben.

No one tells Ben about the clingy spirits when he arrives to take pictures with his camera. Its battery is dead, but that doesn’t stop him from being very condescending to Gabbie (who is paying him $2,000 for his time). He fakes pictures by making camera noises with his mouth, then lies and tells her the mansion contains zero ghosts.

Gabbie is quite amused when Ben is haunted right back to her house.

Now a true believer, Ben proves his camera works as intended. Ghosts are everywhere, 999 of them, to be exact, not counting the film’s big bad villain, the Hatbox ghost (Jared Leto). Hatbox was once an evil rich man named Crump, whose name rhymes with, well, you-know-who.

The next step is to find a medium to communicate with the dead. Enter Harriet (Haddish), wearing an enormous headwrap, flowing robes, and outrageously pointy fingernails. One of the better qualities of “Haunted Mansion” is how the film presents what we perceive to be fraudulent before very quickly showing us that it is not. Harriet is not only on the level, she’s good at her job.

Throw in Danny DeVito as Bruce Davis, a professor who knows the history of the house, and “Haunted Mansion” is off and running. Fans of the ride will marvel at Darren Gilford’s set design and the familiar ghastly characters and artifacts that Walt Disney himself helped create (the original Haunted Mansion ride was his last contribution to Disneyland before he died).

Even Madame Leota is here, trapped in her gigantic crystal ball and played by a very entertaining Jamie Lee Curtis. Leota’s makeup and her fierce fashions (by costume designer Jeffrey Kurland) are so over-the-top that they outshine any CGI ghost effect the film throws at us.

As expected, all of this is very silly, to be sure, and not really scary at all. Where “Haunted Mansion” surprised me is in its sensitive depiction of Ben’s grief. It’s not a deep exploration — more scenes with Alyssa would have yielded that — but I admire that we get to explore it at all. Stanfield is allowed to break your heart, and you won’t know just how effective and moving his performance is until the very end.

★★★

HAUNTED MANSION

Directed by Justin Simien. Written by Katie Dippold. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Chase Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Charity Jordan. 122 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, suburbs. PG-13 (intense ghost effects)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.