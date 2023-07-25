Singer Rachel Rose created a showcase for queer musicians, and hopes Boston will be its next stop

“There was a lack of connection,” said Rose, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter. A Marblehead native and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Rose decided that she needed a more intimate space. So in October 2021, she pitched an idea to Boston’s Club Café: Host a small showcase of local, queer songwriters and their music. Inspired by that first show in Boston, Rose created Queer Sounds, based in Los Angeles, where she now lives and where its monthly shows are usually sold out.

When Rachel Rose was a student at Boston University and the New School, it seemed every place she performed was a loud bar where the chatter and clinking glasses drowned out the sound of her voice.

“As queer artists, it’s so important to have a safe space. It’s a community,” Rose said. “If I had that in college, I think I would have been performing more. I would have put myself out there more.”

Queer Sounds usually plays at The Crow, a comedy club in Santa Monica, but Rose said she wants to take the show to major cities across the country. She plans for Boston to be its first stop outside of LA, with an event tentatively planned for the end of the summer.

“I discovered my queerness in Boston, specifically at Boston University, and that was when I started writing songs,” Rose said. “Boston is definitely home. It’s a very special place.” For the Boston Queer Sounds event, Rose said she wants to highlight musicians based here.

With both Queer Sounds and her own original music, Rose said she wants to help other queer people live their truth, love themselves, and live full lives. On Friday, she is releasing her debut album, “Parachute” — a concept album about new love, heartbreak, and the healing that comes afterward.

“The parachute represents music,” Rose said about the album’s title track, “because music was my parachute. It saved me from potentially free-falling and not being able to get up.”

Rose wrote “Parachute” during the pandemic and recorded it in Boston at Cybersound, the studio at which she interned during her time at Boston University.

“It was the beginning of so many things,” Rose said about the Boston recording studio. “So many firsts happened there.”

With her first album, Rose wants to elevate pop music that centers storytelling. She also wants her music to be a haven for queer people, much like artists such as Ani DiFranco were for her.

“Ani DiFranco’s songs about loving other women made me feel not alone,” Rose said. “When you’re not out yet and you put on your headphones, you can listen to a song like ‘Fixing Her Hair’ or ‘If It Isn’t Her,’ and it’s like the warmest hug on the coldest day. And it’s like, thank God! I was freezing.”

For more information on Queer Sounds, go to wearequeersounds.com.

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.