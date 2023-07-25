Biogen to cut about 1,000 jobs as it prepares for rollout of Alzheimer’s drug

Biogen said Tuesday that it plans to cut about 1,000 jobs, roughly 11 percent its global workforce, to lower costs as the Cambridge-based biotech begins to roll out the new Alzheimer’s drug it co-developed and prepare for possible approval of another drug, for depression, next week.
Biogen, which had 8,725 employees worldwide at the end of next year, didn’t specify in its second-quarter earnings call where the cuts will take place but executives said the firm hopes to save $700 million in net operating expenses by 2025.
Biogen has been reducing its Massachusetts workforce for some time. In April the firm said it had about 2,300 employees in the state. That compared with 2,469 in the 2022 “industry snapshot” of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council and 2,800 in the trade group’s 2021 report.
Advertisement
“Biogen’s business is in transition,” said its chief executive, Christopher Viehbacher, in a statement. In a call with analysts, he said Biogen was seeking to become more nimble as part of a program called “Fit for Growth,” as it faces intense competition from the makers of cheaper multiple sclerosis drugs and as it ramps up the launch of Leqembi, the new Alzheimer’s drug it got approved with its Japanese partner Eisai.
Biogen also hopes to win approval by Aug. 5 from the Food and Drug Administration of a drug for postpartrum depression and major depression that it has partnered on with Sage Therapeutics of Cambridge.
Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.