Mass. casinos fined for allowing bets on Mass. college sports games

All three Massachusetts casinos will have to pay fines for illegally offering and taking bets on Massachusetts college sports games, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced on Tuesday. The infractions occurred within a week of the state legalizing sports betting on Jan. 31. Betting on Mass. college teams is not allowed unless the team is participating in an NCAA-sanctioned tournament. MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park were each fined $20,000 for their non-compliance, with Encore Boston Harbor receiving a $10,000 fine. On Feb. 3 and 4, bets on Harvard men’s basketball were allowed for 20 and 21 hours respectively at MGM Springfield. On Feb. 2, Plainridge accepted 33 wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game. One bet, part of a parlay, was placed on Feb. 2 at Encore Boston Harbor on a Boston College women’s basketball game. A back-end data entry error was the cause of Plainridge’s foul-up, while Encore Boston Harbor said that only one of Boston College’s two known names was included in a list of Mass. teams. MGM Springfield’s explanation for the error was that it had designated Harvard as being located in Connecticut. The Harvard basketball team plays its home games in Boston and its central campus has been in Cambridge since 1636. — MICHAEL SILVERMAN

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok without video

TikTok users can now post text-only content, a departure for the social media app known for its short videos. The new format has been the latest change to the social media landscape after Twitter rebranded itself as X on Sunday and Meta introduced the new text-based social media app, Threads, this month. TikTok announced the change in a blog post on Monday night, though some users said that they first had access to the text-only format in June. — NEW YORK TIMES

WIRELESS

Verizon gets more customers

Verizon beat analysts’ estimates for profit and subscribers after a surprising turnaround in customer growth. The largest US wireless carrier reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.21 in the second quarter, according to a statement Tuesday, down 7.6 percent from a year earlier. But that was still better than Wall Street estimates for $1.16 a share, according to a Bloomberg survey. The company added 384,000 wireless home internet customers, more than the 256,700 analysts expected. Meanwhile, mobile phone customer growth returned with 8,000 new subscribers, while analysts were expecting a loss of 10,393. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SNACKS

Goldfish are a gold mine for Campbell’s

Campbell Soup Company is betting on its iconic Goldfish crackers with a $160 million investment, saying the brand is approaching a billion-dollar business. The investment in its Pepperidge Farm bakery in Richmond, Utah, will boost production by 50 percent to about 5 million Goldfish crackers an hour, or 1,500 a second, the food-maker said in a statement Tuesday. The $160 million investment will help the company meet rising demand for the snack, with Campbell adding an on-site flour mill and more than 80 jobs at the Utah plant to keep up with demand. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ROBOTICS

iRobot stock plunges after Amazon cuts price

IRobot shares tumbled more than 13 percent Tuesday after Amazon lowered the price it’s paying for the Roomba maker to $51.75 per share from $61 per share. IRobot has entered into a $200 million financing facility to fund its ongoing operations, the companies said in a statement. That prompted Amazon to change the price to offset the planned increase in iRobot’s net debt. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHOCOLATE

Lindt profit up on higher prices for Easter Bunnies

Lindt posted stronger-than-expected operating profits in the first half of 2023 and raised its full-year outlook, buoyed by rising prices for its pralines and chocolate Easter Bunnies. While the Swiss chocolate maker’s sales volumes “stagnated or declined slightly” in some products and markets — reflecting consumer spending strains amid inflation — higher prices helped overall sales to trend upward, it said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERIES

Trader Joe’s recalling cookies

Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday. The recall impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from October 17, 2023 to October 21, 2023. According to Trader Joe’s, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed — but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets and get a refund. Lot codes for the recalled products and customer service contact information can be found on Trader Joe’s website. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

German economy continues to struggle

Germany’s economy will suffer the only the contraction in the Group of Seven this year as it struggles with fallout from the war in Ukraine, according to the International Monetary Fund. Gross domestic product will fall 0.3 percent, forecasts released on Tuesday by the Washington-based institution show. Officials cut their outlook, citing the lingering impact of the energy crisis that sparked a recession last year which lasted through the first quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE CHANGE

British aid group pulls millions from Barclays over oil and gas funding

Christian Aid, a British nonprofit, announced that it will no longer bank with Barclays due to the bank’s funding of oil and gas projects. The 78-year-old charity has kept its money with Barclays since 2015. Between 2016 and 2022, Barclays financed some $190 billion in fossil fuel projects, according to an analysis by the Rainforest Action Network. Those included projects for fracking and for drilling in the Arctic. Christian Aid, which had around £16.5 million ($21.16 million) in a Barclays account, said it was moving its banking to Lloyds, another British bank that last year said it would stop funding new oil and gas projects, though Lloyds still lends to companies working in the fossil fuel industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MUSIC

Spotify raises its prices

Spotify has raised prices for its premium ad-free subscriptions, following similar moves by other music streaming platforms in recent months, amid broader economic pressures. Individual plans will increase by a dollar to $10.99 in the United States and family plans to $16.99, while duo plans will go up by $2 to $14.99 a month, the company said Monday in a statement. The increase for individual plans is the first in more than a decade for the world’s largest music streamer with 515 million active monthly listeners. — WASHINGTON POST

TECHNOLOGY

Google advertising rebounds

Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump during its latest quarter, signaling a return to growth cycle needed to fuel investments in artificial intelligence technology that expected to reshape the competitive landscape. The results for the April-June period released Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., reversed a financial downswing that had raised fears Google was losing its financial steam at the same time advances in artificial intelligence, or AI, threatened to undercut the dominant search engine that powers its digital ad empire. But after Google’s ad revenue suffered year-over-year declines in consecutive quarters for the first time in its history, ad sales rose 3 percent from a year ago to $58.1 billion during the second quarter. That was better than analysts had been anticipating, according to FactSet Research. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

