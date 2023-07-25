UPS, Teamsters reach agreement, averting strike

The Teamsters said that under the tentative agreement, all UPS union employees will receive a $2.75 an hour raise this year, and a $7.50 an hour pay increase over the next five years.

The tentative five-year agreement with the Teamsters, a union that represents 340,000 workers, includes immediate raises for all UPS employees, as well as the elimination of a lower-paid class of delivery driver and installation of air conditioning units in new delivery vans for the first time.

UPS and International Brotherhood of Teamsters reached a deal Tuesday, a crucial step toward averting a nationwide strike slated for Aug. 1, in a victory for organized labor and part-time workers struggling with inflation.

“We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in a statement. “This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

Carol Tomé, UPS’s chief executive, praised the deal in a statement, calling it a “win-win-win.”

“This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong,” Tomé said.

Pay for UPS’s part-time workers, who make up about half of the workforce, will start at $21 an hour, a notable boost from the current $16.20 per hour starting wage.

This summer has been marked by a number of high-profile strikes, including a historic double strike paralyzing Hollywood, with 160,000 actors and 15,000 writers on picket lines. Additionally, thousands of nurses, hotel workers, and university workers have gone on strike in 2023 across the nation, often seeking higher wages that have not kept up with surging inflation.

Altogether, some 322,000 workers have gone on strike so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law. That’s the highest number since 2019, when half a million workers, including tens of thousands of teachers, went on strike.

A strike at UPS would have posed the most significant threat to the US economy of any strike in years. UPS handles roughly a quarter of some 59 million packages shipped nationwide daily, according to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index.

Labor leaders have said that the UPS contract deal is also crucial to the union movement, which has shrunk by half over the past four decades, and that a strong deal could influence future access to blue-collar jobs with middle-class pay and benefits.

The tentative deal reached Tuesday includes the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday for all workers for the first time and a ban both on driver-facing cameras in the truck cabs and forced overtime on drivers’ scheduled days off.

The deal also establishes 7,500 new full-time union positions at UPS, which the union says will provide more opportunities for part-time workers to transition to full-time jobs.

The deal also represents a potential victory for the White House. A strike could have endangered the economic progress the administration has been eager to celebrate, but the president has also tried boosting efforts to unionize and is determined to appear pro-worker.

Administration officials were in frequent communication with top union and company officials as the negotiations unfolded. Celeste Drake, deputy director for labor and economy at the White House National Economic Council, served as the administration’s point person on the UPS dispute, according to two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe administration deliberations. White House aides encouraged both sides to reach a deal, the people said.

Business groups had asked the White House to be prepared to intervene in the event of a strike, with the Chamber of Commerce and other top industry associations asking for Biden to use his “convening power” to resolve any strike. Some business officials had gone further in discussing whether the administration had emergency authority allowing the president to compel workers to end the strike, said two other people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks. Yet that prospect was viewed as unlikely even by its proponents, because of Biden’s unwillingness to undercut the unions’ efforts.

“Biden would be extremely unlikely to use any authority to intervene,” said Dean Baker, an economist at the Center for Economic Policy and Research, a left-leaning think tank.

UPS members will now have the opportunity to vote to ratify the deal, a process that takes about three weeks. If members vote down that deal, the union would still strike, labor leaders say.

Some union members responded to news that a deal had been reached with reluctant optimism, but said they are waiting to see a copy of the agreement before they declare victory.

“I think we made some significant gains in this contract,” Danny Arlin, a 23-year UPS tractor trailer driver near Springfield, Mass. “It could be better, but it’s really hard to judge the significance until we see the agreement.”

Negotiations had stalled for nearly three weeks in July when parties reached an impasse over pay and benefits for the company’s more than 150,000 part-time workers who load and sort packages in warehouses. Negotiations had resumed Tuesday morning with only a week to reach a deal.

The starting wage for part-timers is currently $16.20 an hour, which has not kept up with inflation and is similar to wages in the fast food industry, union members say.

UPS officials repeatedly rejected the union’s claims that part-timers are underpaid, noting that part-time employees at UPS make an average of $20 an hour after their first 30 days on the job. They also receive annual raises, the same health benefits as full-time employees, and pensions that are exceedingly rare for private-sector workers, UPS has said.

The consulting firm AEG estimated that a 10-day strike would have resulted in losses of more than $810 million for UPS.

When UPS last went on strike in 1997, the company permanently lost loyal customers and market share, and small and large businesses alike suffered.

Today, far more companies, as well as a bigger chunk of Americans’ spending, rely on delivery infrastructure to transport packages across the country within days of purchase.

If UPS drivers vote down the contract and decide to strike anyway, it would be the largest for a single employer in decades.