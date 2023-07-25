Where to eat when you’re in Boston for the NAACP convention

Let’s start with the Seaport, where you’ll likely be spending much of your time. Until recently , Black-owned restaurants were a rarity here. The exception: Larry J’s BBQ Cafe , a kiosk opened in 2012 in the green oasis of South Boston Maritime Park. Owner Larry Jimerson serves a generous spread, from brisket, pulled pork, and ribs to smoked, stuffed potatoes and turkey legs. There’s a different barbecue sauce for each day of the week. On a nice day, it’s a perfect spot for lunch al fresco.

From July 26 to Aug. 1, Boston hosts the NAACP National Convention . If you are attending, after all of the meetings, seminars, and events, you are going to be hungry. And we all know where some of the most important networking takes place: at the table, over good food and drink. The annual event is a celebration of Black community — a celebration that carries over perfectly into mealtime. The city is home to excellent Black-owned restaurants, with more opening more regularly as neighborhoods like the Seaport District , home to the convention center, commit to more diverse and equitable economic opportunity. So, where should you go while you’re here? A few suggestions:

600 D St., Seaport District, Boston, 617-348-9800, www.larryjsbbqcafe.com

A burger at Bred Gourmet, known for its juicy burgers made from grass-fed beef. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Another lunch option, less than a mile away at the Innovation and Design Building, is Bred Gourmet, known for its juicy burgers made from grass-fed beef. You can’t go wrong with the Bred Classic, a pitch-perfect bacon cheeseburger: “It’s made with love,” chef-owner Tambo Barrow says. Or there’s the Maui, which is made with pineapple, ham, and plantains. Probably love, too. You’ll also find salmon burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and more.

23 Drydock Ave., Seaport District, Boston, www.bredgourmet.com

Tambo Barrow, owner of Bred Gourmet. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In April, Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits debuted, from New York hospitality outfit the Garret Group. Cofounder and president Gavin Moseley grew up in the Boston neighborhood of Jamaica Plain, so this represents a homecoming. Hit the Mexico City-style taqueria for birria tacos and consomme, Nashville hot cauliflower quesadillas, and frozen margaritas. Surprise — there’s also a speakeasy you can sneak into through a door by the counter, behind which you’ll find a greater range of drinks and vibes.

70 Pier 4 Boulevard, Seaport District, Boston, www.borrachito.com

Creole seafood gumbo at Grace by Nia in the Seaport. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

If you’re going to have one big night out, the place to do it is Grace by Nia, another sparkling Seaport newcomer. The restaurant and club debuted in May, with lush decor, live music, and craft cocktails. The menu brings together soul food, Southern classics, New Orleans specialties, and upscale bistro fare. Eat your fill of oysters, snack on deviled eggs, try a caprese-esque fried green tomato salad, or tuck into jambalaya, smothered lobster, or chicken and carrot cake waffles. There’s brunch here on Sundays. Namesake impresario Nia Grace also runs Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, on the border of the South End and Roxbury; it, too, is worth a visit. And if you’re up for venue hopping, you might want to check out another new spot, Hue, a supper club and speakeasy in the Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay.

Grace by Nia, 60 Seaport Boulevard, Seaport District, Boston, 617-927-9411, www.gracebynia.com. Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen, 604 Columbus Ave., Boston, 617-536-1100, www.dcbkboston.com. Hue, 90 Exeter St., Back Bay, Boston, 857-991-1710, www.hueboston.com.

Tiffany Freeman onstage at Seaport hotspot Grace by Nia. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In the same area as Darryl’s, you’ll find Mida, where chef-owner Douglass Williams serves handmade pasta, crispy polenta with gorgonzola and honey, a perfectly simple green salad, and gelato in rotating flavors, to name a few of the attractions at this neighborhood-y Italian restaurant. Williams was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in the country and is a three-time James Beard award semifinalist. (If you’re more Francophile than Italophile, head to Café Sauvage, Antoine and Anaïs Lambert’s feels-like-Paris bistro in Back Bay. The last Wednesday of the month is the prix fixe “French Touch” dinner, where only French is spoken.) Slade’s Bar & Grill, also nearby, is a Boston landmark and institution. Open since 1935, it was listed in “The Negro Motorist Green Book” for decades, one of the few Boston restaurants from those pages still in operation. It was famously owned by Celtics legend Bill Russell in the 1960s, and everyone from Muhammad Ali to Martin Luther King Jr. has visited. Come for the history, stay for the wings, the drinks, and the camaraderie.

Mida, 782 Tremont St., Boston, 617-936-3490, www.midarestaurant.com. Café Sauvage, 25 Massachusetts Ave., Back Bay, Boston, 857-226-4799, www.cafesauvage.com. Slade’s Bar & Grill, 958 Tremont St., Boston, 617-442-4600, www.sladesbarandgrill.com

Chef Douglass Williams at Mida in the South End. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“But where’s my lobster roll?,” you ask. With limited time in the city, when you’re based near spots like Legal Harborside, Row 34, and Yankee Lobster, you might not think to head to Dorchester’s South Bay shopping center. Yet if you’re so inclined, you’ll find The Pearl, a stylish seafood restaurant run by a group of locals who grew up together in Roxbury. Slurp New England oysters, down fried clams, enjoy that lobster roll hot or cold, and do a little shopping or take in a movie after.

20B District Ave., Dorchester, 617-288-8810, www.thepearlsouthbay.com

In Nubian Square, Nigerian chef Cecelia Lizotte serves the food of West Africa at Suya Joint. Enjoy your beef suya, jollof rice, egusi stew, and swallow with live entertainment and dancing Thursday-Saturday nights.

Suya Joint, 185 Dudley St., Roxbury, 617-708-0245, www.suyajoint.com.

The lobster roll served at The Pearl. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Two newer spots explore the African diaspora through food. For fast-casual fare and shopping, visit Nubian Markets. It’s a combination grocery store, halal butcher shop, and cafe. In the morning, you’ll find croissant-inspired pastries filled with plantains and cardamom caramel or collard greens and cheddar, along with Nuba spiced lattes and other coffee drinks. Later in the day, the menu features sandwiches on house-made pita golden with turmeric, and bowls filled with ingredients like Hoppin’ John with fried chicken drizzled in hot honey. In the store: everything from African grains to locally grown beans to men’s grooming products to organic popsicles for the kids. The shelves feature more than 30 Black-owned brands. And for a thoughtful, intimate sit-down dinner with excellent cocktails, visit Comfort Kitchen. (The restaurant is also a cafe by day.) Chef Kwasi Kwaa, who is from Ghana, and manager Biplaw Rai, from Nepal, annotate their menu with the backstories of different ingredients: okra, jackfruit, the spices used in their jerk-roasted duck. The food explores the spice trade, tracing flavors from Africa to Asia to the Americas. For instance, you might find seared okra with masala-spiced yogurt and plantain crumbs, or za’atar brown butter trout with smoked eggplant puree, tomato salad, and green onion chimichurri. The approach carries over to the beverages, with cocktails and alcohol-free drinks made with ingredients such as Nepali tea, baobab, and sumac.

Nubian Markets, 2565 Washington St., Roxbury, 617-608-4940, www.nubianmarkets.com. Comfort Kitchen, 611 Columbia Road, Dorchester, 617-329-6910, www.comfortkitchenbos.com.

The burger and fries at Nubian Markets cafe. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

If you’re flying in and out of Logan, good luck to you. But also, what luck. You’ll be near Tawakal Halal Cafe, a family-run Somali restaurant in East Boston. Make a stop for sambusas, chapati strips cooked in spiced tomato sauce with chickpeas and spinach, and a cup of shaah, the sweet, spiced tea. If you plan to check your luggage, pick up a bottle of the mango-based house hot sauce to take home, a spicy souvenir.

389 Maverick St., East Boston, 617-418-5890, www.tawakalhalal.com.

