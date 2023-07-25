scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Celebrate Black-owned restaurants in Boston and beyond

Here are more than 100 places to visit for steak frites and smoothies, sambusas and soul food, and so much more

By Devra First Globe Staff,Updated July 25, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Outside Comfort Kitchen in Uphams Corner.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Allston

Rhythm ‘N Wraps

Rock City Pizza


Back Bay

Cafe Sauvage

Hue


Dorchester

Antonio’s Pizzeria

Auntie Vie’s Restaurant & Bakery

Bon Appetit Restaurant

Cesaria

Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies

Comfort Kitchen

Down Home Delivery

Fresh Food Generation

Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant

Island Style Jamaican Restaurant

JP Roti Shop

Levi’s Restaurant and Lounge

M&M BBQ

Murl’s Kitchen

Next Step Soul Food Cafe

Nu Flav Restaurant

Oasis Restaurant

African Pot grain bowl at Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor.Pat Greenhouse

Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor

One Family Diner

The Pearl

Ripple Cafe

Shea Butter Smoothies

Singh’s Roti Shop

Taste of Eden

Vaughan Fish & Chips

Via Cannuccia

Wingz & Tingz

Yelu’s


Downtown

Estella

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

Chicken biryani at Tawakal Halal Cafe in East Boston.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

East Boston

Tawakal Halal Cafe


Hyde Park

D Coal Pot

Farah’s Cafe Restaurant

Little Haiti Cuisine

Park 54 Restaurant & Lounge


Jamaica Plain

Blue Nile

Ethiopian Cafe

Jamaica Mi Hungry

Ula Cafe

Owners Fiex Thevenin and Denise O’Marde at Cafe Juice Up in Mattapan.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Mattapan

Au Beurre Chaud

Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant

Cafe Juice Up

Caribbean Flavors

Divine Merci

Golden Krust

Le Foyer Bakery

Pit Stop Barbecue


North End

Shasa Cafe


Roslindale

Exodus Bagels

Obosá

R&S Jamaican Restaurant

Owners of Exodus Bagels Priscilla Andrade and Adam Hirsh.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Roxbury

Ashur Restaurant

Dayib Cafe

District 7 Tavern

Food for the Soul

Fort Hill Bar & Grill

Ideal Sub Shop

Maxine’s on Saint James

Nos Casa Café

Nubian Markets

Silver Slipper

Suya Joint


Seaport District

Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits

Grace by Nia

Larry J’s BBQ Cafe

South End

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen

Lucy Ethiopian Cafe

Slade’s Bar & Grill

Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club


West Roxbury

Delectable Desires Pastries & Cakes

A exterior of Bred Gourmet in Dorchester. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Multiple locations

Ali’s Roti (Mattapan, South End)

Bred Gourmet (Lower Mills, Seaport District)

Fasika Cafe/Fasika Restaurant (Roxbury, Somerville))

Flames (Brockton, Dorchester, Mattapan, Mission Hill, Providence, Randolph)

Las Vegas Seafood Restaurant/Las Vegas Express (Hyde Park, Mattapan)

MIDA (South End, Newtonville)

P&R Restaurant (Mattapan, Roxbury)

Soleil (Boston Public Market, Roxbury)

Top Mix (Jamaica Plain, Roxbury)

ZaZ Restaurant (City Hall, Hyde Park)


Greater Boston

Asmara Restaurant

Bistro 781

Brother’s Kafe Kreyol

Chef Dave’s

The Coast Cafe

French Press Bakery & Cafe

Grêp Kafé & Sweets Bakery

Highland Creole Cuisine

Karibu

La Fábrica Central

Lime

Little Crepe Cafe

Neighborhood Kitchen

Nzuko

Oggi Gourmet

Orchid7 Fusion Bar & Grill

Pikliz International Kitchen

SALT Patisserie

Sunrise Cuisine

Tipping Cow

The Well

Yego Coffee

Sweet Teez Bakery owner Teresa Maynard.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Pop-ups, food trucks, and online businesses

Discover Vegans

Gourmet Kreyol

The Pull-Up

Sweet Teez Bakery

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.

