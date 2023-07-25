Effie’s Homemade expands its biscuit lineup

Over the years, Effie’s Homemade of Hyde Park has developed a portfolio of biscuits. The hearty, rustic squares — hybrids between a cracker and a cookie — have become a pantry staple in many households, paired with cheeses, nut butters, and jams, or just munched on with a cup of coffee or tea. The company was founded in 2007 by longtime friends Joan MacIsaac and Irene Costello. They began with Oatcakes, a slightly sweet, buttery, crispy treat with toasted oats and a hint of salt. A generations-old family recipe from Effie MacLellan, MacIsaac’s mother, originally from Nova Scotia, inspired the cookie cracker. Corn, Pecan, Rye, and Cocoa biscuits followed, all influenced by old recipes or European traditions and produced with quality ingredients. They’ve now added three more varieties to the line. The Almond has cardamom and is embedded with roasted almonds, adding to the sweet crunch; while the Walnut is particularly rich, flecked with bits of dried cranberries, and has a touch of fennel. Ginger gives the third new biscuit a zingy flavor. They will raise the bar on a cheese board and can handle strong-flavored or pungent cheeses. About $10 for 7.2 ounces. Available at Formaggio Kitchen, Roche Bros., Big Y, Whole Foods Market locations, and others, and at effieshomemade.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND