If you think zucchini is boring and tasteless, you need better ways to cook it

Zucchini, one of its mainstay ingredients, isn’t always as successful on its own. The slim green squash is often dismissed as bland and watery. When there’s an abundance of it in mid-summer, cooks are shredding the vegetable and stirring it into zucchini bread and muffins mixed with gingerbread spices. If you have trouble getting zucchini to perform solo outside the pastry kitchen, you need to learn some better ways to handle it.

To see what a French cook can do with whatever’s coming up in the garden, consider the aromatic Provencal vegetable stew known as ratatouille . Simmered with zucchini, tomatoes, eggplant, onions, and bell peppers, it’s the kind of dish a grandmere in the countryside might improvise with vegetables pulled earlier in the day from the vegetable patch just outside her kitchen door. A beautiful ratatouille was enough to melt the heart of the cranky food critic Anton Ego in the 2007 Pixar film named for the dish. It can do the same for you.

Let’s apply the French approach to give this meh vegetable a touch of star power. First, you need to know that the French are never skimping on oil or butter, both of which zucchini cries out for. In the south of France, olive oil, tomatoes, and herbs are almost always in the pot. In the north of the country, cooks will add butter and cream. You can also take slabs of zucchini to the backyard grill and give them a little smoky taste, or roast them cut into spears, in the plainest possible manner, then shower them with fresh herbs. Zucchini, more than its golden lookalike, yellow squash, is eager to take on whatever elements you embellish it with.

For a beautiful presentation, stand the slices up like a roll of quarters in a deep dish and bake them with a little cream and plenty of Gruyere cheese until it’s bubbling at the edges and the top starts to brown. It’s transformative.

You can make the dish with medium-sized, slender zucchini, but avoid anything large (and run from baseball bat-sized examples). You can also use little round zucchini called Eight Ball that tend to have more flavor than the elongated ones.

Another typical French preparation is the tian, the name given to a particular kind of deep pottery baking dish, and what goes into it. In this case it might be layers of sliced tomato, zucchini, and summer squash. Some cooks lay the slices flat in the dish, but you can also stand them up like those quarters in a roll, alternating the various colors.

To make a gratin of zucchini, slice the vegetable ¼-inch thick using a mandoline or a chef’s knife. Layer them in a colander, sprinkling the layers sparingly with salt. The salt will draw out the juices so the finished dish won’t be watery. You need to let the zucchini sit in the colander at room temperature for at least an hour (or refrigerate it for several hours). A bowl set underneath may collect as much as a cup of liquid from four medium zucchini.

Now scatter a little grated garlic into a small buttered baking dish and start stacking the slices — again, on their edges. They’re very flexible after the salting process so you can grab them in clumps. Add a little pinch of grated Gruyere to every 10 slices or so. That way, you’ll have cheese throughout the dish, and on top, too.

Make a quick sauce by stirring a little flour into heavy cream. You’ll need some flour in the dish to absorb whatever liquid is left in the zucchini (no matter how much it expresses during the colander phase, there will be more). The cream won’t cover the slices but it’s plenty. Scatter more Gruyere on top and send the dish into the oven on a rimmed sheet to catch the drips.

When it’s ready, the surface should be bubbling, nicely browned, and a little crusty. The zucchini keeps its shape but will have practically melted into the cream and cheese.

It’s a delicious gratin that will have you shaking your head. Yes, zucchini can play a starring role — not just a supporting one.

