The Indigo Girls had no idea ‘Closer to Fine’ would have such a big role in ‘Barbie’

A small “Barbie” spoiler: the Indigo Girls song “Closer to Fine” isn’t only featured in the trailer for the film , it’s also in the movie. Multiple times.

The Indigo Girls at the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston on July 4, 2018.

As seen in the trailer, the 1989 folk-rock anthem is Barbie’s road-trip soundtrack as she drives toward the real world, ready to face her existential crisis. By the end of the film, several characters have listened to “Closer to Fine” and are singing along in Barbie’s car.

What does the blockbuster attention mean for the Indigo Girls — also known as Emily Saliers and Amy Ray?

In a world where “Stranger Things” can turn a 1985 Kate Bush song into a Top 40 hit in 2022, maybe a lot.

At the very least, it means exposure to a new audience, which is a joyful surprise for the Georgia-bred duo, who’ve been performing together for almost 40 years.

Saliers took a phone call during her own road trip this week to talk about ”Barbie”, “Closer to Fine”, and how she experienced the movie for the first time. She said she was told director Greta Gerwig chose the song herself, and that’s the biggest honor.

Q. I went to see “Barbie” last week. I’m 46, so I was delighted to hear “Closer to Fine” – and the audience seemed to love it.

A. Well, I saw [it in] the Faroe Islands with Danish subtitles, so I have a completely different context for audience response. It was sold out. We kept trying to buy a little block of tickets … and we ended up getting three separate tickets. So I went with my wife and our friend, and none of us sat together. It was a bizarre watching experience, and I’m thinking, there are some very American things happening in this movie. I’m wondering if there’s a disconnect. There were some laughs, but it wouldn’t be anything like if I saw it at home in an American theater, particularly if I saw it in my hometown.

Q. We had big laughs. I think some of the younger people knew it, or they know it now.

A. That’s nice to hear. I haven’t really been able to clock that. I do know that we get younger people [at shows]. People bring their kids, and some must be grandkids. The opportunity to have a song in the “Barbie” trailer, let alone in the film — because we hadn’t seen it — it was completely thrilling, and fell out of the sky like a gift from heaven or something. It was bizarre.

Q. Wait — so when you went to the movie, you didn’t know the song had made the cut?

A. We just knew it was in the trailer. Of course, at first, when [representatives for the film] asked for use of the song], I’m like, “Barbie,” OK, well, we’ve got to make sure this is kosher. And then it’s Greta Gerwig, so of course it’s going to be kosher. It was an honor; we love her work. The fact that there was a woman director, and it was going to be this big movie — it was really exciting to be part of that. ... Then, when I saw the movie, I loved it. It wasn’t even about our song being in the movie. I just loved this movie. I love the dancing. I thought both [Margot] Robbie and [Ryan] Gosling were outstanding. There was so much to watch. There was so much to think about, all the intergenerational stuff with America Ferrera’s character and her daughter.

Q. When was it decided that Brandi Carlile would cover “Closer to Fine” for an expanded soundtrack?

A. Very, very late, like only two weeks ago. [Brandi] texted me and Amy and said, “I’ve been asked to do a cover of ‘Closer to Fine’. How do you feel about the movie — the way the music’s being handled?” And we were just like, oh, by all accounts, it’s awesome. Just go for it. I just said to her, you know, have carte blanche, go at it, and do your thing. There was a moment [laughs], to be quite honest, where I was like, “Why aren’t we doing it?” But they want the soundtrack to have very, very recognizable artists, and Brandi’s an incredible artist.

Q. I would imagine, though, that new listeners will hear the song and find more Indigo Girls. I think about the way younger friends found Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” from “Stranger Things,” and it opened up a whole discography.

A. That’s definitely true. Especially with the streaming platforms now. I would love for it to go viral on TikTok. Now get now I’m getting greedy. [Laughs.]

Q. If people are listening to “Closer to Fine” for the first time and love it, where would you send them next? Do you go to “Galileo” (on the 1992 album “Rites of Passage”), another song for an existential crisis?

A. I would start with the latest and move backward. (The Indigo Girls album “Look Long” was released in 2020.)

Q. Anything you’ve been listening to while road-tripping? What’s on your playlist?

A. Well, we’re in a van, and we’re six people — this Australian couple (friends of ours), and then our dog, my wife, and my daughter, and her cousin, and so we’re playing DJ switch-off. We’ve listened to almost every track from the “Hamilton” soundtrack. A lot of musicals — a lot of Abba, from “Mamma Mia!”. Elvis Costello. I’ve got to get a Joni Mitchell in there. We also listen to Miley Cyrus. Both me and my young niece are huge Miley Cyrus fans.

Interview was edited and condensed. Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.



