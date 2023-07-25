Recipe: The best cure for heat on a summer day are these creamy, icy, chocolate banana pops

Makes 10

Creamy, icy, fudgy homemade popsicles are the best cure for heat on a summer day. These are super chocolaty and sweetened only with bananas, along and the small amount of sugar in dark chocolate. Because bananas contain some pectin and fat content, which act as thickeners, these popsicles are pleasantly icy but still deliver a lot of creaminess. The natural sugar in the bananas binds with water molecules and prevents large ice crystals from forming. The result is a smooth texture without the graininess that you'll find in many other frozen fruit pops. To make them, whisk unsweetened cocoa powder into some of the cold milk, add the dark chocolate and microwave or heat on the stovetop to melt the chocolate. Add the rest of the cold milk and stir the chocolate mixture in pureed bananas. Then pour it into popsicle molds and wait. That's the hardest part. Lacking popsicle molds, use lined muffin cups or paper cups. But for these refreshing, rich, and devilishly chocolate treats, you'll probably want to pony up for the molds so you can make them all summer. Store the unmolded pops in the freezer. When it's time to eat one, leave it at room temperature for a few minutes to soften before diving in. If you can wait that long.

2 cups milk (any kind) 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder 5 ounces dark chocolate (60 to 70 percent), coarsely chopped 2 large ripe bananas, cut into chunks 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Pinch of salt

1. Have on hand a popsicle mold that makes 10 popsicles (3 to 4 ounces each) and 10 popsicle sticks. (Or, line a muffin cup with silicone or paper liners or set small paper cups on a tray that will fit in your freezer.)

2. In a microwave-safe bowl or a 4-cup heatproof measuring cup, whisk 1 cup of the milk and the cocoa powder until blended. Stir in the chocolate and microwave for 2 minutes, or until the chocolate melts. Whisk in the remaining 1 cup of milk until smooth.

3. In a food processor, puree the bananas until smooth. Add the chocolate milk, vanilla, and salt. Pulse until combined.

4. Spoon the mixture into the molds, leaving 1/4-inch headspace on top to allow for expansion when freezing. Wipe the edges of the molds with a damp paper towel. Set on the lids. Insert the popsicle sticks into the molds, leaving about 2 inches of each stick above the mold. Freeze for 3 to 4 hours, or until firm.

5. To serve, place the bottom and sides of the mold in a container of hot water (do not submerge) and release the popsicles from the mold. To store, place them in freezer bags and store in the freezer. Leave at room temperature for a few minutes to soften before eating.

Sally Pasley Vargas