Recipe: Grilled halloumi is heavenly beside romaine salad tossed with lots of herbs

Serves 4

Halloumi, the Mediterranean cheese made from sheep, goat, or cow's milk, is now at many supermarkets. The appeal of this semi-hard, salty cheese is its high melting point and squeaky texture, making it ideal for frying or grilling. Typically you can't put cheese on a hot surface, but you can do it with halloumi. This is the cheese used in saganaki, the Greek-American dish of cheese fried in a skillet (and sometimes set aflame table side). The key to grilling halloumi successfully is a very hot and very clean grill; the hotter the better. Rub the cheese with olive oil, sear it on the grill, and carefully turn it only once. By the time good char marks form, the interior of the cheese will just start to soften. Serve heavenly grilled halloumi beside a salad of romaine lettuce tossed with lots of fresh herbs and mini cukes.

DRESSING

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 bunch scallions (white parts only), thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon ½ cup olive oil

1. In a bowl, whisk the red wine vinegar, scallions, a generous pinch each of salt and pepper, and lemon rind and juice.

2. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until it is all added. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

SALAD

Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill) 2 romaine hearts (about 3/4 pound), thinly sliced 4 mini cucumbers or pickling cucumbers, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced 1 bunch scallions (green parts only), thinly sliced ¼ cup fresh dill sprigs, coarsely chopped ¼ cup fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped ½ cup fresh parsley leaves, coarsely chopped 2 pounds halloumi, sliced into 1/2-inch-thick planks 2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Prepare a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

2. In a bowl, combine the romaine, cucumbers, scallions, dill, mint, and parsley. Toss well.

3. Rub both sides of the halloumi planks with olive oil.

4. Place the halloumi planks on the hottest part of the grill. Cook without moving for 3 minutes. With a thin metal spatula, turn the cheese. Continue grilling for 3 minutes more, or until both sides are charred and the cheese is beginning to soften.

5. Toss the lettuce mixture with the dressing. Divide the salad among 4 plates. Add hot halloumi to each.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick