Recipe: Prep scone dough the night before to bake the next morning and wow your house guests

Makes 8 large triangles

The sweet scent of scones baking will draw the whole household into the kitchen on a weekend morning. This make-ahead dough, ideal if you have guests, lets you prep the day before and bake the following day. Form the dough, which is mixed with buttermilk, raisins, walnuts, and spices, into two plump rounds. Wrap them and refrigerate overnight. When it's time to bake, cut the rounds into triangles, dust them with sugar, and send them into the oven. You can chill this dough overnight because it has no fresh fruits or berries, which would soak the dough and ruin it. To bake the scones straight away after mixing, reduce the baking time by five minutes. If you're lucky enough to be a house guest this summer, bake a batch of these beauties and present them as a gift for your hosts. One way to become a perfect house guest.

3 cups flour ½ teaspoon salt 2½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground allspice ⅓ cup sugar 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 1 cup golden raisins 1 egg plus 1 extra yolk ¾ cup buttermilk (shake before measuring), or more if needed 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Extra flour (for sprinkling) Extra sugar (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, allspice, and sugar to blend them.

2. Scatter the butter over the flour mixture. Using a pastry blender or two blunt knives, cut the butter into the flour until it is reduced to small pearl-size bits. With your fingertips, crumble the mixture for a minute or two to reduce the butter to smaller flakes.

3. Sprinkle the walnuts and raisins over the flour mixture. Toss lightly.

4. In another bowl, whisk the egg and extra yolk with the buttermilk and vanilla.

5. Pour the buttermilk mixture over the flour mixture. With a rubber spatula, stir to form a rough dough with no dry crumbs at the bottom of the bowl. If there are dry crumbs in the bowl, add a little more buttermilk, 1 teaspoon at a time.

6. On a very lightly floured counter, shape the dough until smooth (as smooth as you can get it with walnuts and raisins). Divide the dough in half. Lightly roll-and-pat each piece into a plump, rounded cake about 4 1/4 to 5 inches in diameter. Wrap each in foil. Refrigerate overnight.

7. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

8. Cut each round into 4 wedges. Place them several inches apart on the baking sheet. Sprinkle generously with sugar.

9. Bake the scones for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly. Serve warm.

Lisa Yockelson