Recipe: Transform zucchini by baking slices with a little cream topped with Gruyere

Serves 4

To turn ordinary zucchini into something spectacular, make a gratin with little else but a trace of garlic, cream, and grated Gruyere. First you need to get rid of the extra moisture in the vegetable. Layer the sliced zucchini with salt in a colander and let it sit for at least an hour (or do this in advance and refrigerate it for several hours). Afterwards, you might find as much as a cup of liquid in the bowl under the colander. Then sprinkle garlic into the bottom of a small buttered baking dish and stand the slices up on their edges. They'll be supple after salting, so you can grab half a dozen slices at once. Tuck a little of the Gruyere between every cluster of zucchini, then sprinkle the dish with cream whisked with a little flour. The flour makes sure that any liquid left in the zucchini doesn't turn the dish watery. It will bubble madly near the end of cooking so set the dish on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any spills. Bake it until the top starts to brown and serve right from the baking dish. Zucchini just got transformed.

4 medium (2.5 pounds) zucchini, trimmed at both ends Salt and pepper, to taste Butter (for the dish) 1 clove garlic, grated ¾ cup heavy cream 2 tablespoons flour 4 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated

1. Set a colander over a bowl. Use a mandoline or a chef's knife to slice the zucchini 1/4-inch thick. Lay the slices in the colander, sprinkling the layers very lightly with salt. Cover the zucchini with a plate and set aside for 1 hour (or refrigerate for up to 3 hours), tossing the slices with your hands several times.

2. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Butter a deep 8-inch round or rectangular or square baking dish. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet large enough to hold the dish; line the sheet with parchment paper.

3. In the baking dish, sprinkle the garlic on the bottom. Stand the zucchini slices on their sides, so they sit vertically, stacking them up against each other (make concentric circles in a round dish, rows in a rectangular or square dish). As you stack, add a few pinches of grated Gruyere after every 10 slices or so. The zucchini should be packed in as tightly as you can; jam it in because it will shrink during cooking. (You may have a few slices left over; add them to a stir-fry.)

4. In a bowl, whisk 4 tablespoons of the cream with the flour until it forms a smooth paste. Whisk in the remaining cream a little at a time until it is thoroughly incorporated. Add a generous pinch of pepper.

5. Set the dish on the baking sheet. Pour the cream mixture over the zucchini. It will not cover the zucchini completely. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

6. Transfer to the oven and bake the dish for 40 minutes, or until the zucchini is tender when pierced with a skewer and the top is beginning to brown. Serve the zucchini from the dish with a large spoon.

Sheryl Julian