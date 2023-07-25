Sip a brilliant bubbly from Brazil

Cave Amadeu Rosé Brut, crafted in the same method as Champagne by producer Família Geisse, checks all the boxes when it comes to summer sipping. This refreshing sparkler — featuring organic-in-practice viticulture and modestly priced — is made from Pinot Noir, the finicky Burgundian variety usually associated with cool climates. Happily, when Brazilian winegrowers cultivate the variety in the coolest sites, the sensitive grape can yield effervescent wines full of character, even in the south’s subtropical climate.

Família Geisse, owned by Chilean-born enologist-agronomist Mário Geisse, has been turning out excellent sparkling wine for 40 years. In 1976, Geisse was hired by Champagne powerhouse Moët & Chandon to establish a foothold in Brazil. Right away, Geisse recognized the potential of the Serra Gaúcha region, in Rio Grande do Sul, the country’s southernmost state. He realized he could craft artisanal sparkling wine from the fruit of well-ventilated vines, planted on fast-draining volcanic soils situated in cooler, higher altitude plots. The winemaker struck out on his own in 1979 and established Vinícola Geisse in the Pinto Bandeira subregion. At the time, the landscape — better known for crops and livestock — was a true frontier for fine wine. Today, Serra Gaúcha and adjoining Campos de Cima da Serra account for more than three-quarters of the country’s wine production.

If Pinto Bandeira sounds familiar, you’re definitely up on your news about nascent New World appellations. Last November, Brazil granted the subregion Denominação de Origem (DO) status. That designation, Altos de Pinto Bandeira DO, was upgraded from its previous Indicação de Procedência (IP) status. Família Geisse is one of only four regional wineries currently allowed to use the new DO seal, indicating that a wine adheres to specific standards. For example, only Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Riesling Itálico (Welschriesling) are allowed, and those grapes must be grown at lower yields within a defined geographic area. Sparkling wines bearing the DO seal must be made in the traditional method (where the second fermentation occurs in the bottle) and age on the lees for more than 12 months, a process that results in nuanced aromas and flavors in the finished product.

The establishment of the DO — only the second in the country, and heralded as the first in the New World to focus exclusively on sparkling wine — is important to the broader picture. While Brazil’s output of wine is dwarfed by that of Argentina and Chile, the new Pinto Bandeira DO speaks to the evolution of Brazil’s wine industry. It reflects a sustained, coordinated effort among producers, researchers, and regulating entities, all of whom are intent on ensuring authenticity and enforcing strict quality standards. Building on the track record of the last four decades, these makers are pushing Brazil’s fine wine industry forward so that the nation’s wines can better compete on the world stage.

Of course, if you are simply intent on refreshment, you can file away this DO-talk as inside baseball. Your task is deliciously straightforward: Pick up a bottle, then ask for more. Do that, and fingers crossed, Boston shop shelves will fill up with more excellent vinhos Brasileiros.

Família Geisse, Cave Amadeu Rosé Brut Light salmon in hue, this traditional method sparkler, crafted from Pinot Noir, effervesces with scents of red berries and waterfall freshness. Its lively palate is fruity and rounded, largely dry, not sweet. Flavors of ripe strawberries, tart pink grapefruit, and a dash of saltiness — all buoyed up by fine streaming bubbles — make this wine a winner, whether on its own, or accompanying everything on your patio table. 12 percent ABV. Distributed by Hangtime. $23-$25. Retailers include: The Wine Press, Brookline and Fenway; Malden Center Fine Wines; Cambridge Spirits, Kendall Square.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com

