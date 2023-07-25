This cool, small appliance turns fruit into desserts

The new deluxe model of Yonanas is more stylish and sturdier. Yonanas

The Yonanas is a small appliance that converts frozen bananas and other fruits into desserts with a soft-serve texture. It gained traction on TikTok three years ago. You start with peeled, frozen bananas (thawed for a few minutes) for creaminess and add other frozen fruits of your choice, and feed them into the machine’s chute. This ice cream-like treat doesn’t require sugar or cream, so vegans or those who can’t tolerate dairy can enjoy these. Yonanas, manufactured by Dole, received an upgrade last year from its Classic model to the Deluxe. Higher-end materials make the machine sturdier, and stylish colors — black, red, pink, and teal — and a chrome accent make it good-looking enough to leave on the counter. It’s still easy to assemble, and the parts are dishwasher-safe. A 75-recipe booklet is included, and you may be surprised at the inventive combinations. One recipe calls for adding frozen avocado slices and lime and zest to bananas to create guacamole-like ice cream. You can make Old Fashioned Yonanas by pre-soaking bananas in bourbon before freezing, adding frozen pitted cherries, orange slices, and dark chocolate bits. Prepare a grasshopper pie with a chocolate crust or a five-layered Neapolitan cake with various flavors and decorate it with fresh fruits. If you dislike bananas, forget them, and there are recipes for making sorbets. Construct an “ice cream” bowl for breakfast. After all, it’s just fruit. The Deluxe model is about $80; the Classic, about $50. Available at Kohls, Walmart, and Target locations, Amazon, and at yonanas.com.