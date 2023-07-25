Trader Joe’s announces recall of two cookie brands with possible rock contamination

Trader Joe’s cookie enthusiasts who bite into something rock-hard this week may be confronted with a crunch that can do more damage than a stale hunk of dough.

One of the suppliers for the California-based grocery chain warned the company last week that certain cookie products may have rocks in them. Of the chain’s dozens of cookie varieties, those impacted were the Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023, according to a Friday, July 21, release from Trader Joe’s.