Trader Joe’s announces recall of two cookie brands with possible rock contamination

By Emma Glassman-Hughes Globe Staff,Updated July 25, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Customers walked to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe’s announced Friday, July 21, 2023, that it would recall two of its cookie products because they may contain rocks.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Trader Joe’s cookie enthusiasts who bite into something rock-hard this week may be confronted with a crunch that can do more damage than a stale hunk of dough.

One of the suppliers for the California-based grocery chain warned the company last week that certain cookie products may have rocks in them. Of the chain’s dozens of cookie varieties, those impacted were the Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023, according to a Friday, July 21, release from Trader Joe’s.

The company added that any potentially affected product has been taken off shelves and destroyed, urging customers to discard the products or return them to a store for a refund if they’d been obtained prior to the announcement.

This is at least the third recall issued by Trader Joe’s this year. In June, its frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend was flagged for possible contamination with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, just months after it had been recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination in March.

Emma Glassman-Hughes can be reached at emma.glassmanhughes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @eglassmanhughes.

