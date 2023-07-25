Tom Brady’s playing the field, and the tabloids can’t stop speculating about who he might be dating

So what, you say. And you’re not wrong. But it’s being treated as big news by the tabloid press because Brady has kept his private life very much on the down-low since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, the Brazilian supermodel to whom he was married for 13 years. (The couple, who have two children, called it quits last year .)

Wrong. Brady’s back in the news because the seven-time Super Bowl champ is playing the field again, and we don’t mean football. The 45-year-old former Patriots QB has been photographed in recent days with Russian model Irina Shayk.

Everyone’s talking about Tom Brady because NFL training camps are set to begin, right?

According to The New York Post, which is expert at quoting unnamed sources in situations like this, Brady and Shayk, 37, met in May on the island of Sardinia while attending the extravagant wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick. (Also at the wedding were tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams, designer Tommy Hilfiger, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who, coincidentally, dated Bundchen before she married Brady.)

Russian model Irina Shayk arrives for the screening of the film "Firebrand" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Said one guest: “All of Madison’s friends are gorgeous models and they were all hitting on Tom, including Irina, but it looks like she scored the touchdown.”

Who is Irina Shayk? You apparently haven’t been paying attention. Dubbed “the catwalk queen” by The Daily Mail, Shayk has dated her fair share of famous men, notably Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a 6-year-old daughter. (Shayk has also dated at least one semi-famous man, Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon.)

It’s unclear if Brady and Shayk are kindling a romance or just hanging out. Indeed, depending on which gossip site you read, there’s either “real chemistry” and “Tom is ecstatic” or “it isn’t serious.” (This is normal. A few weeks ago, there was breathless speculation about Brady possibly dating Kim Kardashian, but that turned out to be based on a picture of the pair – gasp! – talking.)

The photos circulating on the internet appear to show Shayk and Brady together in LA over the weekend. In one photo, Brady — referred to as “touchy-feely Tom Brady” by the Post — looks to be caressing Shayk’s face. The Post reports that Brady picked the model up at the Hotel Bel-Air in his Rolls-Royce on Friday and she was seen leaving Brady’s place at 9:30 the next morning.

Kim Kardashian at a football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images





Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.