Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in Connecticut after threats, visits to UConn and Brown

Hernandez, 37, had also sent concerning text messages and made threatening posts on social media prior to his arrest on July 19, the report said. Two women told police that Hernandez had been exhibiting “erratic behavior” and that his mental health was continuing to deteriorate, the report said.

Dennis John “DJ” Hernandez, the older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week at his home in Bristol, Conn. after a woman close to him told police he had visited universities “to map the school’s out” and she was afraid he was planning a school shooting, a police report shows.

Hernandez threatened to kill officers who went to his home, came out yelling for them to “shoot me, shoot me,” and was stunned with a Taser during his arrest by Bristol police.

A police report said Hernandez failed to attend a court hearing on July 7 related to a prior arrest and instead used his ex-girlfriend’s car to drive to Brown University in Providence and the University of Connecticut, where he played football in the mid-2000s.

Hernandez played quarterback and wide receiver for the UConn Huskies and was a two-time team captain. When he graduated from high school, he was rated as one of the top 10 prospects in New England, according to the university’s website.

UConn police confirmed in a statement issued Tuesday that a vehicle linked to Hernandez was on campus that day but there was “no imminent threat” to the university.

One of the woman told police that Hernandez later said he “has a bullet for everyone,” the police report said.

Among the concerning text messages was one that allegedly read, “we’re taking lives if [expletive] isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game.”

Police said that Hernandez also posted threats on social media. One reportedly read, “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

After his arrest, Hernandez continued to make threats, saying he planned to kill anyone who had profited off his younger brother, police said in an arrest report.

Aaron Hernandez killed himself in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin L. Lloyd of Boston.

Dennis Hernandez was arrested in March for allegedly throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol. Police said he went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes [sic] the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez was scheduled to enter a plea on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He did not show up for that court appearance, according to court records and a judge ordered his re-arrest.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1. He is being held in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail on charges including breach of peace and making physical threats.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.