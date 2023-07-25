Armed carjacking starts in Stoughton and ends in Boston with suspect under arrest, police say

Police are investigating an armed carjacking that began in Stoughton and ended in Boston later Monday evening.

According to Stoughton police, a man answered an on line ad requesting plumbing services and went to the intersection of Pierce and Leach streets in the town where he expected to meet the client, but no one was at the location. The man called the potential client and moments later, a stocky man in a white T-shirt arrived - and pointed a gun at the victim, police said.

The suspect “displayed a gun and threatened the victim, and took the victim’s cellphone and wallet. The man took control of the ‘victim’s white Jeep Grand Cherokee] and drove away at a high rate of speed.”