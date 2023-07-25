Boston District 8 voters to choose new city councilor in special election

Haywood and Durkan seek to fill a seat vacated by Kenzie Bok, who left the council months ago to take on a new role as head of the Boston Housing Authority. The winner will finish Bok’s term. Both candidates are also planning to run for a full two-year term on the council, which would begin in 2024.

The candidates are 43-year-old Montez Haywood, a longtime prosecutor in the Suffolk district attorney’s office, and 32-year-old Sharon Durkan, an experienced political fundraiser who has worked for Michelle Wu, Senator Edward J. Markey, and Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune.

Voters in Boston will choose a new city councilor Tuesday as two candidates face off in a special election representing District 8.

District 8 stretches from the city’s West End through Beacon Hill and Back Bay into the Longwood Medical area and Mission Hill.

Haywood, who has worked in the district attorney’s office for more than 17 years, handling a variety of cases from domestic violence to asset forfeiture, came to Boston in 2001 for law school.

In a recent interview, he told the Globe that he sees political service as an opportunity to “do good things for my neighborhood” and identified housing, mental health care, and substance use treatment as policy priorities.

Durkan grew up in Georgia and got involved in Massachusetts politics while a student at Smith College in Northampton. She later worked for then-city councilor Wu starting in 2015 and served as chair of the Ward 5 Democratic Committee.

Durkan, who is in her first run for office, has focused her campaign on housing, transportation, mental health care, and climate issues.

Haywood ran for the same Beacon Hill council seat in 2019 and finished last in the five-way preliminary race.

Both Democrats said they would aim to balance policy priorities such as housing with constituent services and quality of life issues, including trash pick-up and rats.

