Boston woman dies after scuba diving in Rockport

Late Saturday afternoon, police in Rockport were notified of a “potential drowning” near the Dry Salvages, a group of rocks roughly two miles offshore, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Sara Elizabeth Nivens, 40, of South Boston, had gone diving with her father in a charter boat, prosecutors said. After having “difficulty” while diving, she was brought back onto the boat, which returned to shore in Rockport. Nivens was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and was later transferred to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where she died on Monday, authorities said.

The State Police Detective Unit at the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the State Police Dive Team, and the Rockport Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding Nivens’s death, officials said.

