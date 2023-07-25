Delays on Red Line after report of a fire, officials said

Shuttle buses have replaced MBTA Red Line service between JFK and North Quincy station due to an electrical fire, MBTA officials said late Tuesday afternoon.
The electrical fire has also delayed service on other parts of the line, the T said.
The Boston Fire Department responded to a fire at the JFK/UMass Red Line stop Tuesday evening.
There are delays up to about 25 minutes, the MBTA said in a Tweet.
Red Line Update: We are currently in the process of setting up Shuttle Buses to replace service between JFK and North Quincy station.https://t.co/bzZVTPxoQL— MBTA (@MBTA) July 25, 2023
