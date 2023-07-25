scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Delays on Red Line after report of a fire, officials said

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated July 25, 2023, 35 minutes ago

Shuttle buses have replaced MBTA Red Line service between JFK and North Quincy station due to an electrical fire, MBTA officials said late Tuesday afternoon.

The electrical fire has also delayed service on other parts of the line, the T said.

The Boston Fire Department responded to a fire at the JFK/UMass Red Line stop Tuesday evening.

There are delays up to about 25 minutes, the MBTA said in a Tweet.

