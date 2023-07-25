DoubleTree Hotel in Boston evacuated for high levels of carbon monoxide, officials say

The DoubleTree Hotel in Chinatown was evacuated for high levels of carbon monoxide Tuesday night, Boston Fire Department tweeted shortly after 10 p.m.

The department tweeted a photo around 10:20 p.m. showing two trucks with ladders extended to the upper floors of the hotel at 821 Washington St. The hotel is across from Tufts Medical Center.

A spokesman for Boston fire did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.