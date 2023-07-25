‘I fear for my life’: Gay shop owner reports homophobic assault in Somersworth, N.H.

William Poole, who runs the High Street chocolate shop bearing his name, said the children and teens had climbed onto the ledge of the roof and attempted to gain access to the couple’s second-floor residence.

A gay couple who live and run a business in a building that abuts City Hall in Somersworth, N.H., reported that they were injured Monday night in a assault by a group of juveniles who shouted homophobic taunts.

Poole, who declined an interview request from the Globe, wrote Tuesday on Facebook that he had been struck in the eye and mouth with a blunt object. He and his husband are out of the hospital but left shaken.

Advertisement

“I fear for my life and that of my partner, and I fear that our home and business (will) be further antagonized or damaged,” Poole wrote. “We will not reenter our home and business without police escort. I will defend myself and my home, and my partner’s life and our home.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A week earlier, Poole wrote that he had caught two young people on the roof attempting to break in. He yelled at them to get down and reported the matter to police. When confronted on the sidewalk, the group of juveniles shouted homophobic slurs and talked about knowing that he and his husband are gay, he said. They also either called the two men Nazis or said they would send Nazis to get them, he said.

Somersworth police Captain Matthew D. Duval said in a statement Tuesday that officers responded about 11:30 p.m. on Monday to a 911 call reporting that “several juveniles” had tried to break into the residence above a business. The two business owners confronted the juveniles on the sidewalk, and a physical fight broke out, Duval said.

Advertisement

Two juveniles and one adult were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, and everyone involved suffered minor injuries of some sort, Duval said.

Officers seized a firearm during the investigation. Duval said an unspecified person or persons alleged that the firearm had been brandished during the fight. He did not respond to questions about which party had been accused of brandishing the weapon.

Duval said investigators are reviewing both the July 16 and July 24 incidents to see whether they are related and whether they “rise to the level of civil rights violations on the two business owners due to their sexual orientation.”

A majority of the identified juveniles from Monday night’s incident reside outside Somersworth, he said.

Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, a Democrat, issued a statement saying the city stands with Poole and his husband, Loren, and will work to bring justice to those who carried out the alleged attack.

“The ugly face of hate continues to raise its head in all 50 states and is gaining strength through the open assault on all minorities and members of the LGBTQ+ community, by elected officials who are validating actions of discrimination, hate, and assault through the narrative of intolerance they continue to spread,” Hilliard said in a statement, which was posted on Facebook.

“Hate has never and will never have a place in Somersworth or America!” Hilliard added.

Poole wrote on Facebook that a man believed to be a father of one or more involved juveniles drove by while officers were still on scene Monday night and delivered an ominous message: “I’ll be seeing you two.”

Advertisement

For the time being, Wm. Poole Confections is closed and all events involving the chocolate shop are canceled and refunds given, Poole said.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.