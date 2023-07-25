Grandson builds a monument to ‘Tarzan’ Brown

”The Narragansetts are known for their masonry work,” Brown said during the event. “I travel all around the US doing this for everyone else. To me, the best recognition I could bring to my grandfather would be to do stonework in my grandfather’s name, to make a tribute to him.”

Using bluestone and granite unearthed here in Rhode Island, and employing the stone masonry skills passed down through generations in the Narragansett Indian Tribe, he erected a stone monument that was unveiled during a ceremony Sunday at Wilcox Park in Westerly.

Theodore Pahiea Ellison Brown could think of no greater tribute to his grandfather, the two-time Boston Marathon winner Ellison “Tarzan” Brown.

Tarzan Brown, whose Narragansett tribal name was Deerfoot, died in 1975. The monument incorporates a memorial stone that was first installed in the park in 1981, commemorating his victories in the 1936 and 1939 Boston Marathons and his participation in the 1936 Olympics.

”Over time, the stone became chipped and a little bit time-worn,” said Mary Carol Kendzia, a trustee of the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park. “The area here had become trodden with people going off the path, and something needed to be done.”

But she said two of Tarzan Brown’s grandchildren – Theodore Brown and Anna Brown-Jackson – organized the effort to build the monument.

Kendzia said the original stone was placed in the park alongside a rubber tree as part of an effort launched by Tarzan Brown’s trainer, Thomas “Tippy” Salimeno. And Salimeno’s son, 97-year-old Thomas Salimeno Jr., attended Sunday’s ceremony.

Byron Brown, at 84 the oldest living nephew of Tarzan Brown, recalled seeing his uncle run.

”He ran from his heart,” he said, pounding his chest with his fist. “He didn’t have the food or the sneakers or the equipment that people have today. But it was from his heart that he was running, and he was honoring all of the Narragansett Indians.”

Known as Chief Sachem Sun Rise, Byron Brown recalled being in attendance and speaking when the memorial stone was first installed in 1981.

”Definitely a legend,” he said of his uncle. “A lot of people leave a footprint. He left a trail.”

In fact, the Nature Conservancy in May dedicated a three-mile loop trail to Tarzan Brown at the Carter Preserve in Charlestown.

Larry Hirsch, a marathoner who knew Tarzan Brown and who trained with the elder Salimeno, also spoke at the ceremony, saying he has been trying to find the trophies that Brown sold to feed his family. And he said it would be great to see a statue of Brown placed along the Boston Marathon route and to see the Boston Athletic Association replicate the trophies or medals that Brown won in the 1936 and 1939 marathons.

Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, attended Sunday’s ceremony, and afterward he said it was important to hear the stories from the Brown family at the event.

”We are maintaining a close relationship with his extended family, who are keeping his legacy alive,” Fleming said. “All of our champions are important, and as the first Native American from the Narragansett tribe to win in the 1930s, we look forward to continuing to amplify his life and achievements in the years and decades to come.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.