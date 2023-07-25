Hiker helped down trail after injuring leg in White Mountains

A Pennsylvania woman was helped down a trail in the White Mountains Monday after hurting her leg, officials said.
Jacqueline White, 29, of Edinboro, was hiking with a friend on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail when she fell and injured her leg, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The pair reached Hermit Lake Shelter, which is 2.4 miles from the start of the trail, around 5 p.m. and called for help.
Two conservation officers met them at the shelter with two all-terrain vehicles and drove them down the mountain to their car at the visitors center, officials said. White went to seek medical treatment on her own, officials said.
Advertisement
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.