How inflation and the end of pandemic assistance are affecting N.H.

But two key economic indicators are worth a closer look because they show that many Granite Staters may now be more financially vulnerable. That’s a problem for people facing rising costs (thanks, inflation), unexpected expenses, or losing some income.

As the pandemic has waned, many things have improved in obvious ways.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute published a blog about this recently, and there are two important takeaways I want to highlight here.

1. A third of Granite State adults reported struggling to afford usual household expenses.

That’s according to the Household Pulse Survey for June 28 through July 10, which is put out by the U.S. Census Bureau. While this number has been relatively stable over the past two years, it’s considerably higher than during the summers of 2020 and 2021, when only 1 in 5 adults reported difficulty, according to NHFPI.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Why? “Fewer New Hampshire adults facing difficulty paying household expenses in 2020 and 2021 may be explained in part by the implementation of federal aid packages during those years, including the one-time Economic Impact Payments and the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments,” said Nicole Heller, senior policy analyst for NHFPI in the post.

Families spent Child Tax Credit money on household expenses, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. For every $100 a family received, around $28 went to food, $31 went to housing, and $15 was spent on goods and services for children.

Advertisement

2. In 2022, fewer people said they could pay an unexpected $400 expense in cash compared to 2021.

This is from national data collected by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Survey of Household Economics and Decision Making, or SHED. The NHFPI calls it a barometer of financial well-being – but these results could indicate pandemic aid is wearing off and inflation is taking a toll on people’s savings.

That’s after things had steadily improved from 2013 to 2021, when the percentage of people able to pay for an emergency in cash was steadily increasing, but in 2022 it went down for the first time in almost a decade. Now, about 1 in 3 people report not being able to pay for an emergency in cash.

There’s no New Hampshire-specific data about this, but there is a model created by the Urban Institute using data from surveys and census data from 2018 and 2019. Their model found that around 27 percent of Granite Staters don’t have $2,000 in savings - that is, enough to afford paying an emergency expense in cash.

But that percentage varies depending where in the state you are. It’s the highest in Manchester, where more people would struggle to afford an emergency - at 36 percent - and the lowest in the Seacoast, where just 19 percent of people would find it difficult.

“Both the end to assistance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the high inflation rate are key factors affecting the financial well-being of Granite Staters,” said Heller.

Advertisement

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.