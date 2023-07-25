In Karen Read case, Norfolk prosecutors want to test unknown material from victim’s clothing

Defense attorneys Alan Jackson and David R. Yannetti have alleged that O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of a Canton home then owned by Boston Police Sergeant Brian D. Brian Albert and that Albert’s family dog, a German shepherd, scratched O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle.

In papers filed in Norfolk Superior Court, where Read has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder, prosecutors said they have two samples of an unknown matter discovered on the right arm of a long-sleeve T-shirt O’Keefe was wearing when Read allegedly hit him with her SUV and left him to freeze to death during a blizzard in January 2022.

Norfolk county prosecutors are attacking a key defense claim in the Karen Read murder prosecution by asking a California veterinary laboratory to determine whether “non-human DNA” exists on the clothing worn by the victim, Boston Police Officer John J. O’Keefe.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office has dismissed that defense theory as baseless, and is now moving to reinforce that contention with forensic support. Prosecutors want the defense to agree to let the Veterinary Forensic Genetics Laboratory at UC Davis “to perform testing to determine whether any non human DNA is present,” according to court records.

Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone in June rejected defense requests for Albert’s cellphone records and the phone records of his sister-in-law, Jennifer McCabe. Read and O’Keefe were invited to an afterparty at Albert’s home in Canton when the fatal incident took place, according to prosecutors.

“The defendant is pursuing a third-party culprit defense, arguing that Albert and McCabe are responsible for O’Keefe’s death and that they, along with others, are engaged in a coverup,” the judge wrote. “The single, unanswered phone call from McCabe to Albert shortly after O’Keefe’s body was discovered is insufficient to establish any meaningful connection between Albert’s cell phone and this case.”

A hearing in the case is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors have also demanded that Jackson and Yannetti stop making public statements outside court, a practice the government characterized as an unethical “trial by media.”

“As part of their ‘trial by media’ strategy, the defendant has sought to target the witnesses’ credibility and character through the use of the media and has encouraged the unwarranted invasion of witnesses’ personal privacy,” prosecutor Adam C. Lally wrote in a motion filed last month.

Jackson and Yannetti sharply disagreed and have filed paperwork with the court insisting that their public statements are valid actions taken on behalf of their client.

Read herself was recently interviewed by the NBC “Dateline” television show, a portion of which was broadcast Monday on the network’s “Today” show.

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She remains free on $100,000 bail. A trial date has not been set. Authorities allege that after arguing with O’Keefe, Read made a three-point turn to leave the Canton neighborhood, hit O’Keefe with her SUV, and then left him there.

Around 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, Read discovered O’Keefe’s unconscious body in a snowbank amid whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures on Fairview Road. O’Keefe was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

