Malden man sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to hiring someone to murder his wife

Prosecutors said in January 2021 an individual reported to law enforcement that Marenghi complained about his then-wife seeking a restraining order against him and asked for help in killing her. At the direction of federal agents, the individual introduced Marenghi to an undercover agent posing as a contract killer, and Marenghi provided the undercover agent with photos of his then-wife and her residence, and explained how to evade surveillance cameras at her home, Levy’s office said in the statement.

After pleading guilty to one count of murder-for-hire in March, Massimo Marenghi, 57, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release by US District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs, according to a statement from Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

A Malden man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for trying to hire a contract killer — who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent — to murder his wife, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Marenghi gave a $1,500 cash deposit to the undercover agent and said that the sooner the “demolition job” took place, the sooner he would pay the balance for her murder. He also told the undercover agent the color, model and license plate number of her car, her work schedule, and times when he would have custody of his children, which he said would be the “best time for the construction work to start,” Levy’s office said in the statement.

Christopher DiMenna, the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said Marenghi’s conduct was “truly horrific” and he went “to great lengths not to get caught.”

“Thankfully, his plot was thwarted because the person he thought was a contract killer was in fact an undercover FBI Special Agent,” DiMenna said in the statement. “It is our hope the victim in this case can rest easier knowing that he will spend the next decade behind bars.”

Levy echoed those sentiments.

“Domestic violence is a truly haunting reality that is far too pervasive in our society,” Levy said in the statement. “At its core, that is what the prosecution of Mr. Marenghi was all about. He was looking to engage in the most extreme form of domestic violence by plotting the murder of his wife. While the vast majority of domestic violence situations do not involve the federal criminal law, when this office has an opportunity to hold people accountable for this type of despicable conduct, we will spare no effort in prosecuting such offenders.”

