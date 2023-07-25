Man found dead overnight on Salisbury beach shore

At around 1 a.m., a person spotted the man’s body “floating along the shoreline” of Salisbury Beach, the Essex District Attorney’s office said Tuesday. The body was pulled from “ankle-deep water,” officials said.

Officials have not disclosed the man’s identity while they notify his next of kin. The death is under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit at the Essex District Attorney’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department, officials said.

