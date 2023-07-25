Mass. House delays vote on gun bill until the fall, blaming impasse with Senate

The gun bill has yet to have a public hearing in this legislative session, because leaders haven’t been able to agree on which committee should hold the event, typically the main forum in which residents and interest groups can give feedback to lawmakers. The bill was filed nearly a month ago .

In his message, House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano blamed his counterparts in the Senate for the delay.

Debate on a wide-ranging gun bill will no longer happen before the Massachusetts Legislature’s August recess, the House Speaker announced in a late-night email Monday, the latest fallout from bureaucratic infighting on Beacon Hill.

“We remain disappointed that the Senate delayed our intended review of this gun violence legislation by insisting on its referral to the Public Safety Committee,” Mariano said in a statement sent to lawmakers at 8:42 p.m. Monday night.

The House wants the bill to be handled by the Judiciary Committee, citing the fallout of a 2022 Supreme Court decision expanding gun rights across the country and the committee’s history of handling bills related to court decisions. The Senate wants the bill to be heard in the Public Safety Committee, which has historically considered bills related to firearms and gun control.

Mariano, a Quincy Democrat who has said passing the gun law before August was a top priority, said in the statement that House leadership “will continue to work on the bill until it is ready for debate this Fall.”

“You have my word that we will spend the ensuing weeks working with you to address concerns and questions you and your constituents may have about the proposed legislation,” he said.

At issue is a 140-page package of gun control measures, seeking to stem the flow of illegal firearms into the state, modernize firearm laws, and target so-called ghost guns. The bill has received praise from gun control supporters and drawn the ire of others, including GOP politicians, some police chiefs, and the Liberal Gun Club, a pro-Second Amendment voice for left-of-center gun owners.

The author of the bill, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Michael Day, said last week that he has “no idea” when the legislation might get to the floor for a vote, given the impasse between House and Senate leaders. He also said he would be open to voting on a bill that has not had a public hearing, which Mariano, the top House leader, hasn’t discounted.

After a private meeting about the bill’s contents last week, Day told reporters: “It’s a dispute between chambers right now.”

