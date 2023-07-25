MBTA hopes the sound of Berklee musicians will soothe commuting woes during Sumner shutdown

“Berklee students are some of the most talented musicians in the world, and we are excited to partner with them and Berklee College of Music and MassDOT to bring live music to Blue Line riders this summer,” MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said in a statement. “We know that from time to time, we all like to relax, and we hope these performances will help brighten the commute for our riders.”

Officials from the MBTA and the state transportation department have teamed up with Berklee College of Music musicians to play live performances for commuters at two Blue Line stations starting this week, as more people are encouraged to seek alternate modes of transportation during the Sumner project.

If free rides on the Blue Line during the Sumner Tunnel shutdown aren’t enough to ease the pain of commuting between downtown and East Boston, transit officials are sweetening the deal by offering some light entertainment.

The free mini-concerts will take place outside of Aquarium station on Tuesdays between 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and at Wonderland station on Thursday mornings from 8 to 10.

The list of performers has not been finalized, but musical artist elishéva will kick things off Tuesday at the Aquarium stop, while Liz Sinn is scheduled to perform at Wonderland Thursday, a Berklee spokesperson said.

The music will vary in terms of genre and style, but it will all fall in the general categories of upbeat, family friendly, and lively,” according to details.

A rotating cast of bands, which will include both current students and recent graduates, will be doing the rush hour shows through August to align with the timeframe that the Sumner Tunnel — a nearly 90-year-old structure — will be inaccessible to drivers, officials said.

The tunnel, which carries roughly 39,000 vehicles daily, closed on July 5. State transportation officials have urged people not to drive and instead make use of the Blue Line, ferries, and the commuter rail.

Cynthia Koskela, clinical director of the Center for Music Therapy at Berklee, which partners with organizations to support health and wellness through music, applauded the initiative, one that could bring passengers together and give them some peace of mind.

“We need music as part of our lives. It’s not a nice-to-have, but a need-to-have,” said Koskela, adding that when commuters face problems getting around, their bodies can go into fight-or-flight mode.

Live music — and not just tunes pumping through headphones — “actually connects people and builds community,” she said, something “we need more of nowadays” especially.

“Having the city provide access to live music as a support is actually incredibly beneficial for our health and wellness over a long period of time,” she said. “I would say that this is an initiative that should not only be in the summer, but should be ongoing.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.