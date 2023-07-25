North End restaurant’s license to serve liquor, food suspended following owner’s arrest on criminal charges

The board voted unanimously Tuesday morning, despite objections from the North End eatery’s lawyer, William Ferullo, who last week sought to have the restaurant’s operations manager take over the license in the interim.

The suspension effectively renders the restaurant temporarily nonviable. The Board did not set a date for the next hearing, but said it would work to schedule it quickly.

The city’s Licensing Board voted to suspend Monica’s Trattoria’s license to serve alcohol and food until the board can hold another hearing to transfer management away from owner Patrick Mendoza, who was arrested last week for allegedly shooting at a man he has feuded with for years.

Advertisement

“We need to know as a regulatory body who is in charge at any given time at a licensed premise,” chair Kathleen Joyce said.

Mendoza, 54, pleaded not guilty Friday in Boston Municipal Court to several charges, including assault to murder, for allegedly shooting on Rocco Giovanello, a 60-year-old with whom he and his brother have feuded for years.

Mendoza is accused of riding up on a bike, shouting some profanity at his neighborhood adversary and then firing multiple shots at him. He missed, but one bullet went through the window of Modern Pastry, police said.

Police arrested him Friday in Falmouth. Mendoza will remain in custody until a detention hearing Wednesday.

Last week, as Mendoza remained on the run, the city’s Licensing Board held an “informational hearing” to consider whether the restaurant should keep its liquor and food license in light of the shooting. The Board gave Ferullo until the end of Friday to submit evidence that a proposed new manager was qualified to be responsible for the restaurant.

Ferullo requested that the manager of record status be transferred from Mendoza to the restaurant’s operations manager, Amanda McQueen. A manager of record is an individual, approved by the licensing board, who is formally responsible for an establishment.

Advertisement

Ferullo on Tuesday, with McQueen sitting behind him, said the decision is “disturbing to me,” noting that many restaurants around the city don’t have the manager of record present at a given time.

“I would hope this would be scheduled soon so we don’t have to put people out of work,” Ferullo said during Tuesday’s hearing, adding that Mendoza had been at a “treatment facility” last week before he surrendered to police.

Board members said Mendoza, as the manager of record, wasn’t able to confer authority onto someone else to run the restaurant while he was on the run, so normal daily managerial succession plans don’t work the same.

Ferullo has said the plan is to have members of the Mendoza family, which runs several eateries under called some variation of Monica’s, take over ownership gradually. He said the restaurant has 25 paid staff, including 15 working full time.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.