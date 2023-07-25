‘My heart is broken’: Former Obama White House chef mourned following apparent drowning death in Edgartown

Campbell had worked as a sous chef for President Obama, and had continued that service since the former president left office. Campbell had been visiting Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, State Police have said.

Campbell, of Dumfries, Va., had been paddle boarding in Edgartown Great Pond when he appeared to briefly struggle and went under the water. He did not return to the surface, authorities said.

Tafari Campbell, a former Obama White House chef who apparently drowned while paddle boarding near the former president’s home on Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night was mourned with loving tributes this week as authorities continued their investigation.

He is survived by his wife, Sherise, and the couple’s twin boys, according to a statement from Barack and Michelle Obama. On Tuesday, Sherise Campbell posted a short post on Instagram asking for support for herself and her loved ones.

“My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed,” Sherise Campbell wrote. “Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband.”

First responders arrived at the Obama’s Edgartown home overlooking Great Pond around 7:45 p.m. in response to an emergency call, though it was not immediately clear Tuesday who contacted authorities. Barack and Michelle Obama were at another location on the island at the time of the search Sunday night, officials have said.

Another paddle boarder saw Campbell go under the water Sunday. Crews searched for hours that night, then paused their operations until Monday morning.

According to State Police, Campbell’s body was recovered about 100 feet from shore and under 8 feet of water shortly before 10 a.m.

The state medical examiner’s office has accepted the case, but it wasn’t yet known Tuesday whether a full autopsy will be conducted, a spokesman wrote in an email to the Globe.

According to Broadcastify.com recordings of emergency dispatches, Campbell was not wearing a life jacket.

Campbell’s death is being investigated by State Police, Edgartown police, and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

Officials did not release any update in the investigation Tuesday.

Campbell’s is the first water death in Edgartown this year, said Bruce McNamee, the town’s police chief.

“The first this calendar year, and hopefully the last,” McNamee said.

Since Campbell’s death, those who knew him celebrated Campbell for his skills as a chef and the joy he brought to other people’s lives.

Campbell was “a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” the Obamas said in a statement Monday.

After Obama left office, they asked Campbell to stay with them, they said. “He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” the Obamas said.

Sam Kass, who also served as an Obama White House chef, called Campbell a “kind, gentle, and decent” man in an Instagram post Tuesday.

During the Obama years, the pair worked together to brew White House beer, Kass said. A YouTube video from 2012 recorded those moments in a White House kitchen, as Kass and Campbell prepared selections like a honey ale and a honey porter.

Campbell, in the video, talked through the process of concocting the beer as he added ingredients like malt and honey.

The whole process almost looks like a science experiment. At one point, Campbell pulls on plastic gloves — snapping one onto his wrist — in order to fill bottles with the freshly brewed beer.

The beer is kept secured in the White House basement, but Campbell took on an exaggerated air to protect the work-in-progress.

“Got to keep it under lock and key,” Campbell said with a laugh in the video.

Kass, in his Instagram post, called Campbell an “immensely talented” chef.

“I loved that man. And I will miss him dearly,” Kass said.

Campbell himself had taken to Instagram in the days before his death.

In one update, Campbell posted a photo of himself grinning at the camera, with plates of appetizers arrayed on the table before him.

His last post, from Sunday, recorded the preparation of corn tamales.

“Vaya con dios Amigo,” Campbell wrote. In English, the message said, “Godspeed, my friend.”

Jackie Kucinich and Brittany Bowker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.